However inadvertently, the prominent black, horn-rimmed glasses Neil Chowdhury sports on the track — reminiscent of Clark Kent before he transforms into Superman — have become something of a trademark for the Andover High star.
“I’m so happy to hear that my glasses are a ‘trademark’ for me,” said Chowdhury with a chuckle. “People always ask how they stay on my face when I run, which I can never find an answer to. Frankly, I forget I even have glasses when I run. I simply wear them to be able to see where I am going, because of my bad eyesight. I love them, and am so glad that they are a unique part of me as an athlete.”
The Golden Warriors’ Clark Kent has certainly delivered a super senior season on the track.
After a state championship indoor track season, when he earned Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors, Chowdhury is off to a strong start to his final high school outdoor season.
Now, the spring season heats up, starting at home with the 67th Annual Andover Boosters Meet on Saturday (9 a.m.) at the Eugene V. Lovely Field track.
“It’s always special to be able to host Andover Boosters,” said Chowdhury. “The meet has been a long-standing tradition for the track community, and we are honored as a team to be able to run the meet. We are all looking to defend our own track and put up some big time PRs in all of our events. I’ve spent a lot of time at that track. We’re extremely excited. It’s a huge opportunity for both me and my teammates to put up some really good times during the (big meet) part of the season.”
So far this spring, despite battling some hamstring trouble, Chowdhury has run the Eagle-Tribune area and Merrimack Valley Conference’s second fastest 200 (22.47), third fastest 400 (50.24) and added a 11.14 in the 100 dash. On Wednesday, he won the 100 and the 200 against fellow power North Andover.
“He’s a super hard worker who runs our offseason workouts with kids all summer and fall,” said coach Peter Comeau. “He always helps the younger kids. He’s the leader of the sprint group.”
Chowdhury is coming off a breakout winter season that saw him win the All-State title in the 600 (1:23.06). He also won the MVC title (PR 1:22.75) and was sixth at New Englands (1:22.97).
He credits an improved mental state on the track for his improvement.
“I spent a lot of time dealing with my own nerves and expectations during track meets last year,” said Chowdhury, who was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star indoors as a junior. “I was never able to run to my full potential, simply because of the mental state I had during the season. This year, I learned to push those nerves back and simply just run. I competed in the sport I loved, rather than focusing on college, school, and expectations each meet. It was awesome to be able to take my running to the next level, and win an All-State title in the process.”
A former basketball player, Chowdhury found track after being cut from the Andover hoops team.
“I started competing in track my sophomore year during the (COVID-delayed) season,” he remembered. “I originally joined track simply because I wanted something to do after being cut from the JV basketball team. It immediately turned into a defining part of me. It gave me a community that I excelled in as an athlete. From competition, leadership, and friendship, track has truly changed my life for the better.”
Now, he’s looking to end his Andover High career with a bang.
“I would love to break the school records in the 200 (21.98) and 400 (49.02),” said Chowdury. “I also want to participate in the 4x100, 4x200, spring medley relay and 4x800 at the bigger state meets as well as qualifying for Nationals. Most importantly, I want to have fun with the team during my last season at Andover High.”
ANDOVER BOOSTERS MEANINGFUL TO WARRIORS
With many of the state’s best track athletes set to converge on Eugene V . Lovely Field this weekend for the Andover Boosters Meet, the host Golden Warriors have their eyes set on defending their home track.
“Not only is this my favorite meet of the year, but the team looks forward to this meet every season,” said Eagle-Tribune All-Star Andover jumper/hurdler Ashley Sheldon. “It means a lot to coach (Peter) Comeau, so we all try to put forth our best efforts. This is also a very competitive meet, where we face the best athletes from our league and from around the state. Everyone is trying to hit their personal bests as we get ready for the league and state meet.”
But the Warriors know they will face challengers from not only the MVC. Last year’s Boosters Meet featured teams from around the state, including Brookline, Masconomet, Newton South and Cambridge.
“I’m really pumped to have a shot to be in a race with a deep field,” said Eagle-Tribune All-Star distance runner Colin Kirn. “I’ve been lucky enough to have some good races at dual meets, but the type of experience you get at a big meet like Booster is really helpful when getting ready for conference and state championships.
“There’s a lot of great teams coming, and I couldn’t be more excited to duke it out and have a good race. This meet means a ton to me and my team, as it really feels like a home meet, we all really want to defend our home turf and show what we can do.”
The meet is a valuable lead-in to the MVC Championship, also at Andover next weekend, and the Division 1 championship in two weeks.
“I’m very excited for the Boosters meet,” said Eagle-Tribune All-Star mile/2-miler Molly Kiley. “It’s a great test of fitness before the championship season since so many teams bring in high level competition. There’s definitely a sense of pride in being from Andover, as this meet is a long-running tradition in Massachusetts. The qualifying standards are aggressive, but the whole team comes together to help out, which is vital to our teamwork and success.”
GONCALVES SAVORS TITLE
While she has already had plenty of success on the state-wide scene, earning Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors during the winter, Haverhill’s Maddy Goncalves was still excited to take home the shot put title at the MVC Freshman/Sophomore Championship last week.
Goncalves won with a meet record of 37-0, 4.5 feet better than second place.
“I’m thrilled to have won the Freshman/Sophomore MVC title,” said Goncalves, a sophomore. “Knowing that it would be my last chance to ever compete in this meet, I came in wanting to throw well. I was happy to have won the meet and did not expect to have gotten the meet record, which made the win even more memorable.”
