Ole Miss track athlete Jake Dalton of Andover didn't just re-write the Dartmouth College track record books for the hammer throw.
The Andover High graduate also owns a pair of Massachusetts state records, according to renowned track guru Larry Newman of Haverhill.
Dalton owns the Massachusetts all-time record in the 12-pound high school hammer, with a 225-10 thrown at the New York Hammer Classic in 2019.
He also owns the Massachusetts record in the 16-pound international hammer, with a 173-0 thrown at the International Hammer Throw Invitational in Providence, R.I., also in 2019.
Both of these records are from Newman's meticulous record-keeping for Massachusetts and all of New England track. The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) and Mass. State Track Coaches Association (MSTCA) do not include the hammer throw as an event. New Hampshire also does not include the event, but Connecticut and Rhode Island do.
Shortly after graduating from Andover High in 2019, Dalton placed second at the USATF New England Association Junior Olympic Championships (222-2.5) and USATF Region 1 Junior Olympic Championships (215-9.25) and third at the USATF National Junior Olympic Championships (210-4).
This past spring, Dalton broke the 32-year-old Dartmouth College all-time record in the hammer throw with a 214-6. He's transferring to Ole Miss after being granted additional eligibility due to the time his lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dalton's passion for the hammer throw has burned since he was introduced to the event at 12-years-old by his father, Andover High graduate Bob Dalton, who threw the hammer at UMass Amherst.
"I have that passion for throwing the hammer," said Dalton. "A lot of that boils down to the steady progression that I have seen throughout my time throwing the college hammer. It makes me excited for the future, because I know that I can keep this trend going, and become even more competitive.
"I plan to keep on pushing my mark as far as possible these coming years. Being awarded with this extra time in the NCAA is a blessing and I plan on taking full advantage of this opportunity. I would like to qualify for NCAA nationals at the preliminary meet next year. I would also like to qualify for some of the bigger and more elite meets in order to get that experience under my belt.
"Long-term dedication to anything I think is an essential component in our lives. For me, seeing improvement in something that I have already spent countless hours doing is innately gratifying. I think developing your ability to commit to something can be transferred over to any other part of life and is an essential skill to be able to develop these ares. By throwing the hammer, I am becoming a better person."
