Consistent, clutch and ready for the best.
Noah Farland ended his Andover High golf career in style on Tuesday, taking third in the absolutely loaded Division 1 State Golf Championships.
The event, held under challenging conditions at Renaissance in Haverhill, brought together some of the finest golf talent in New England, and Andover’s Farland matched nearly every one, swing for swing, taking third overall with a two-over par round of 74.
“I did pretty well. I had a little slow start and turned it on, on the back 9,” said Farland.
“Rennie played really tough today. The greens were really fast and they tucked some pins today, making it really difficult.”
Adding to the challenge was the morning fog, which rendered the players’ range-finders ineffective.
Longmeadow’s Ryan Downes, who will play at Vanderbilt, shot 69 to win. Westford’s Molly Smith, who is headed to the University of Central Florida, was second at 72.
Farland’s third-place effort comes on the heels of a third in the MVC Open and a runner-up finish at the Division 1 North sectional -- both last week.
“I’ve worked really, really hard over the last year to put myself into this position, and it’s nice to see some results,” said Farland. “It might be the end of my high school season, but I’ll be playing in college, that will be a new experience for me.
“This was a really, really good field. To finish right behind them is a pretty good accomplishment. It shows that I’m one of the best players in the state, and I can compete a high level.”
Farland has fielded offers to play college golf and is looking toward the Southeast.
A home-school student, he’s most likely headed to The Golf Academy in Port St. Lucie, Florida this winter, which is an opportunity to work at his game while continuing his class work.
Andover finished eighth overall as a team, in the event that was dominated by the Catholic Conference.
BC High won, Saint John’s of Shrewsbury placed second and Xaverian Brothers was third.
KNIGHTS MOHR SHOOTS 78
North Andover High didn’t qualify for the Division 2 State Meet at Maplegate Country Club as a team, but the Knights did have one individual make it.
The junior shot 78 to tie for 25th overall. That number was 6-over par. Patrick Ginnity of St. Bernard’s in Fitchburg carded a 68 to win the individual title, while Old Rochester won the team title.
