HAVERHILL – Ella Finegold has been playing hockey since she was ten years old. The soon-to-be senior at Andover High loves the game but admitted that there was a time when she didn’t enjoy coming to the rink every day.
“I had lost my joy for (the sport) but now that I have found it again. I’m hoping that after high school, I can continue to play maybe in a Division 3 (college program) or maybe even for a Club team,” she said.
Finegold is one of 35 locals who are currently participating in the annual Hockey Night in Boston Summer Tournament. This is her third year participating – the first two came after two seasons at Brooks School. She transferred to Andover after her sophomore season and helped the Golden Warriors reach the Final Four of the Division 1 state tournament.
“There was just so much pressure from everyone around the prep school program. When I got to public school, I just felt like I could just go out and play,” said Finegold, who in four games of the HNIB tournament has one assist. “There’s nothing wrong with Brooks, but it just wasn’t the place for me.
“I’ve done this (HNIB) tournament for a few years now and it’s just so much fun. I feel like there’s not as much pressure here as there is in other tournaments. This is where I feel like I can have the most fun, sit back and just play.”
A stay-at-home defenseman, who excels at blocking shots, Finegold said that coming to the AHS program was the best decision she ever made. At first, she admitted things were intimidating, as the team was led by 14 seniors, but also there were vacancies on the blue line with the graduation of a handful of talented defensemen from the year before.
“It was definitely hard and definitely overwhelming (at first). I feel like (the transition) taught me so much,” she said. “The (Andover) team is so accepting. Everyone has been so nice, especially all of the 14 seniors. They were all so welcoming and I’m really sad that they are all leaving. We had a great season. We made it to the (Division 1) Final-4 and the last time the program made it there was in 2019. It was just amazing and Coach (Meagan) Keefe is just an amazing coach.”
“Ella transitioned right in as one of our top defensemen,” said Keefe. “She was very good at blocking shots and was a real strong defensemen for us. She did a great job of protecting the house for us, cutting down angles (from opposing forwards) and clearing out players in front. She was a great addition and a fun girl to have on the team.”
Ella is also the daughter of State Senator Barry Finegold.
“It can be hard sometimes (with my dad as a public official), but it’s cool and it’s a blessing to be Barry’s daughter,” she said. “Recently my mom was going through all of these old newspaper clippings, and she found this article on the day I was born so that was insane, literally I was in the newspaper the day I was born.”
FIVE OTHER FEMALES PARTICIPING
Finegold is one of five local players on Team Royal of the New England Festival. Thus far the team is off to a 1-2-1 mark under the direction of Sarah Doucette, the head coach of the Methuen/Tewksbury co-op team.
North Andover forward Quinn Bennett leads the team on the offensive side with three goals and two assists. Methuen’s Bree Lawrence has two goals and one assist, and Finegold as well as Gabi Locke of North Andover each have an assist. Goalie Seasha Wogan, of Tewksbury but plays for the Red Rangers, has stopped 52-of-56 shots in net for a 2.00 GAA and a 93 save percent.
Central Catholic’s Sophia Powers, a defenseman, is also a member of the team.
Team Yellow has one local, Natalie Duncan, a forward from Windham, N.H., who plays for the Boston Shamrocks. Thus far she has two goals in the tournament.
MANY MALE PLAYERS SHINING AS WELL
In the Mass North/North England Festival Division, 14 members of Team White come from either Methuen or North Andover. Thus far the team, which is coached by NA High School coach Scott Greene, is off to a 1-2-1 record.
Leading the way offensively included Methuen defenseman Quinn Ronan, who has two goals and two assists. North Andover’s Dylan Fitzpatrick and Methuen’s Zachary Anderson both have a goal and an assist. North Andover’s Patrick Nugent has two assists, while, Methuen residents Aiden Cashman and Dominic Romano have one assist each. Goalie Troy Takesian of North Andover, has stopped 82-of-86 shots from a 2.00 GAA and a 95 percent save rate.
Other members of the team include Methuen residents Nikolas Fehmel, Noah Kneeland and Patrick Morris, as well as North Andover residents Brady Tremblay, Kyle Donnelly and Colin Howard.
The lone representative for Team Teal is Andover resident Cole Robinson, who attends the Vermont Academy. He is also an alternative for the HNIB Major Showcase tournament which will be held later in the month.
Team Black is off to a flying 3-0-1 start as Haverhill High players Matthew Venturi (3 goals, 3 assists) and Cameron Abromovitch (0-1-1) contributing offensively. Team Gray is 1-3 as Methuen resident Owen O’Brien has stopped 75-of-80 shots in two games as the team’s goalie. Other members of the team include Andover residents Luke Brezner, a forward, and Jack Villlarelli, a defenseman.
Team Red is 4-0 thus far as Haverhill resident Prescott Mulligan (1 goal, 2 assists) and Andover resident Finian Burke (2 goals, 1 assist) lead the way with three points each. Jake Costa of Haverhill has a goal and an assist, Jax Mulligan of Haverhill has two helpers, and AJ Songini of Pelham, N.H., has one assist.
Finally, Team Yellow has three locals, including Windham residents Hunter Marcin, a forward and Casey Kramer, a defenseman, and Derry’, also a forward.
