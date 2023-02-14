Anna Foley states unequivocally that, on the basketball floor, the numbers she is most proud of, the ones that truly matter are 65-11 -- Andover High’s girls basketball record over her four-year high school career to date.
Still, Friday night was pretty darn cool.
On Senior Night against Lawrence, Foley put up 21 points for the unbeaten Warriors, making it an even 1,000 for her career.
“I obviously wanted to get it on Senior Night, and I had to score 21. I knew my coach would help me as much as he could and my teammates were great,” said Foley. “The nerves … wanting to get it over the last couple games and knowing how much I had to score eats at you.
“Seeing how everyone had my back makes it so special.
“It was great being out there with four girls I’ve been with since freshman year on this team. I got to hand the ball to my dad who has helped me so much. (Andover’s last 1,000-point girls scorer Tatum Shaw) was home. She and some of my other teammates came to the game. It was just a cool moment, especially looking back on how quick everything has gone.”
Foley wasn’t sure at one point if the milestone was attainable. She lost games to injury and a shortened season a sophomore, due to the pandemic.
But she got to see Shaw, her good friend, reach that plateau with the Warriors.
“I really didn’t know if was something I would be able to get,” said Foley. "Now with my name right under Tatum Shaw, it means a lot to me. Both of us kind of got cheated out of a year. I know she’ll be a little salty if I beat her total (1,049), but we know she could have gotten a lot more. We’ll always remember how special it was to play together.”
Foley’s points pale in comparison to her presence and place in Andover basketball lore.
“Everyone in the Lady Warriors basketball program is extremely happy for Anna and this amazing milestone that she has reached. She has been an unbelievable teammate, leader and captain throughout her career, who has always valued team success over any individual success or accolade,” said coach Alan Hibino. “She has had an outstanding four-year career and leaves behind an incredible legacy and for all that she has done for our program has to be considered one of the greatest players ever to play at Andover High School.”
Foley and the Warriors, now 17-0 with MVC and Commonwealth Classic titles under their belt, certainly aren’t satisfied.
The Warriors have fought hard to keep the intensity high, even if the competition has waned a bit at times -- average win margin of 24.4 points a night.
“We challenge ourselves, in practice. That’s what we’ve been focusing on to push ourselves,” said Foley.
“Looking back at last year, I wish I had appreciated the regular season games more, all that time the with those seniors were so special. It goes so fast.”
The Warriors have two more MVC games this before the loaded Comcast in Woburn over the weekend.
“We’re on a good track,” said Foley. “That Comcast Tournament a good test to see where we are at.”
POWER PLAYERS TO COLLIDE
One of the gigantic benefits of the MIAA’s power ranking system has been the top teams around the state seeking out monster opposition to cash in one the power points.
That is clearly evidenced this weekend in girls hoop as Woburn High hosts the IAABO Board 27 Championship Tournament.
The Richard Antonelli four-team bracket on the girls basketball side is flat-out loaded.
Saturday afternoon at 12:30, No. 1 in Division 1, Andover (16-0) faces 14-2 Bishop Feehan, the No. 2 seed in the latest rankings. At 2 p.m., 16-0 Medfield, the top team in Division 2, faces the host team, 15-0 Woburn, which is No. 4 in Division 1.
The winners play on Monday afternoon at 2 p.m.
The James Grady girls bracket may not be as strong, but it’s still mighty competitive.
On Saturday at 3:30, Central Catholic, No. 22 in Division 1, faces Wachusett Regional, the No. 3 seed in D-1 at 14-1. The final game on Saturday features Franklin, the No. 16 seed in D-1, vs. Walpole, the second seed in D-2. The Grady bracket winners play on Monday at 3:30.
Central Catholic is the lone boys team competing in Woburn on Sunday.
The Raiders play in the showcase game of the day as they face off with Ryder Frost and Beverly, the Commonwealth Classic tourney runner-up in what should be an absolute epic clash.
Central eliminated Beverly last year from the MIAA tourney, and both teams are top 10 currently in the boys Division 1 rankings.
