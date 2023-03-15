Division 1 champions Andover’s Molly Kiley (2-mile) and Central Catholic’s Veralie Perrier (long jump) led the honorees for the All-Merrimack Valley Conference girls indoor track team.
Perrier was one of eight Raiders named to the first team, also including MVC champ Macy Daigle (high jump). Central’s Shawn Dumas was named Division 1 Coach of the Year.
Other top honorees included Methuen’s record-setting freshman Lauren Quarm, who won the MVC title in the 55-meter dash, and Haverhill top 600 runner Brenna Corcoran and North Andover 2-miler Luna Prochazkova.
ALL-MVC FIRST TEAM
Andover — Molly Kiley, 1,000/2-mile/4x800; Ashley Sheldon, 55 hurdles/high jump/4x200; Central Catholic — Janessa Duren, 55 hurdles/4x200; Katherine Ciesielski, 4x400; Laura Fennessy, 1,000/4x400; Macy Daigle, high jump; Rayniah Mercedat, 4x400; Anya Neira, 300/4x200/4x400; Veralie Perrier, 300/4x400/long jump; Grace Ryan, 4x400; Methuen — Lauren Quarm, 55; Haverhill — Brenna Corcoran, 600/4x400; North Andover — Luna Prochazkova, 2-mile
ALL-MVC SECOND TEAM
Andover — Audrey Thoma, 4x800; Claire DeMersseman, mile/4x800; JJ Conteh, 55/4x200; Maddy Robertson 4x200; Merris Stoddard, 4x800; Mia Giaimo, 4x800; Sana Godhani, 4x200; Shayla Quill, long jump; Central Catholic — Lila Christy, 4x800; Cyan Scott, 4x200; Daniela DiNitto, 4x200; Madeline Courtemanche, 2-mile/4x800; Mary Olsen, 4x800; Meghan Sheppard, 4x200; Olivia Guillet, 2-mile/4x800; Sydney Ng, 4x800; Haverhill — Keegan Wipff, 4x400; Lauren Downer, 4x400; Madeline Goncalves, shot put; Sophia Riley, 4x400; Lawrence — Aliyah Morales 55/long jump; Methuen — Ilene Rickard, shot put; North Andover — Casey Goland 55 hurdles/4x200; Catherine Roche, 4x400; Ceci Ginsburg, 4x200; Hilma Ortega, 4x200; Juliana Yankowsky, 4x400; Kate Fry, 4x400; Makenna Dube, shot put; Megan Rozzi, 4x200; Olivia Siwicki, 600/long jump/4x400
Coach of the Year: Shawn Dumas, Central Catholic (Division 1)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.