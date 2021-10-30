Andover junior Molly Kiley ran a brilliant race in wet conditions to win the MVC Open title at Livingston Park in Tewksbury Saturday (3.1 miles).
She was clocked in 18:27 with Methuen senior Miana Caraballo runner-up in 19:09.
Then came a tremendous pack for team champion North Andover: 3. senior Leyla Kvaternik NA 19:36, followed closely by hotshot freshmen 4. Luna Prochazkova 19:38 and 5. Nicole Kroon 19:39,
The Scarlet Knights (52 points_ led a local 1-2-3 team sweep with Andover second (78 points) and Methuen third (110 points).
North Andover assistant Bill Varney said that it was the girls program’s first MVC Open title since joining the league in the fall of 2012.
Other locals in the top 12 were Haverhill’s Finleigh Simonds in sixth, Methuen’s Alyssa Rosano in ninth and Central Catholic’s Madeline Courtemanche in 12th.
On the boys’ side, North Andover junior Ryan Connolly won an exciting showdown with Billerica sophomore Ryan Leslie and Methuen senior Freddy Coleman. Connolly was clocked in 15:54 at Tewksbury with Leslie in 15:57 and Coleman in 16:00.
Lowell shaded the Knights for the team title, 50-57, with Andover third with 79 points. Connolly was backed by Matthew McDevitt (10, 16:45), Andrey Sorokin (11, 16:46) and Luke McGillivray (12, 16:52).
Andover was led by Matthew Serrano (4th, 16:28), Colin Kirn (5th, 16:32) and D.J. Walsh ninth (16:44)
ASTROS’ BRENNAN TAKES 7th
Pinkerton junior Luke Brennan placed seventh in 16:38.0 at the Division 1 State Meet at Manchester’s Derryfield Park (3.1 miles).
The Astros placed third overall behind Bishop Guertin and Concord. Ethan Charles took 12th, Jack Cameron 20th and Finn Christensen-Kraft 31st to pace The Long Red Line.
The other big area star was Timberlane senior Matthew Fairhurst grabbing 17th in 17:24.3.
The Pinkerton girls placed eighth, Individually the Astros got strong efforts from sophomore Contessa Silva (9th, 20:02.9) Isabelle Groulx in 15th and Makenna Alden Pink in 23rd. The other top local runner in the 110-runner field was Salem sophomore Lily Thomas in 30th.
KILLIAN, CARTER LIFT JAGS
Windham placed second in the Division 2 state boys race at Derryfield. Michael Killian (16:11.1) and Logan Carter (16:39.2) took third and fifth, respectively. Sanborn placed fifth behind the Khalil brothers with Tyson seventh and Jared ninth.
The windham girls took fifth led by Riley Morgan in 19th place (21:15.7). Sanborn was led by Lily Tedford in 32nd and Pleham by Morgan Berton in 57th.
TRIPP IS CAC CHAMP
Local boys shining in the Commonwealth Conference Upper Meet were Whittier’s Michael Driscoll in fifth (17:29, 3.1 miles), Jack Venturi in seventh and Steven Follis in 13th. Greater Lawrence leaders were Owen Carlton in eighth, Marcos Olivieri in 16th and Ryan Iworsley in 17th.
Whittier’s Noel Tripp was the CAC Upper girls champion in 20:20 (3.1 miles). Greater Lawrence’s Erianna Valverde placed fourth in 21:52.
PENTUCKET RULES CAL
The Pentucket girls easily beat runner-up Newburyport, 36-66, at the CAL Meet at Wrentham Developmental Center.
The champions were led by first-place finisher Phoebe Rubio, who edged Newburyport’s Hailey LaRosa, 19:19.2-19:21.3. Kaylie Dalgar placed fifth in 19:53.6 and Libby Murphy was sixth.
The Pentucket boys placed sixth.
