ANDOVER — There were no surprises here at Dunn Gymnasium on Tuesday night in the Division 1 Round of 16.
The undefeated Andover High girls won. and the underdog Central Catholic girls didn’t go down without a fight.
Andover advances to the D1 quarterfinals, hosting another “rival,” North Andover High on Friday night. That’s a topic for another day.
This night was, well, sort of what we expected.
Rarely, are these Andover High-Central Catholic games, boys or girls, works of art.
But darn, they are exciting.
After one quarter, Central Catholic led 7-5. and Central bothered arguably the state’s best player, Anna Foley, with double and triple teams.
Andover went on a 14-2 run, seemingly looking like Andover, but Central closed with six straight points, trailing 18-16 at the half. It helped that Foley went to the bench early in the quarter with two fouls.
“We gave them a punch in the second quarter,” said Andover coach Alan Hibino. “But of course, they came back. They always do. It’s a credit to them, the coaching staff.”
But then Andover, with Foley scoring eight points and adding two beautiful assists, led to 18 points for Andover.
Central only scored three.
“That was the problem,” said Central coach Casey Grange. “We knew we had to score. and to be honest, we got more open shots than I thought we’d get. They were just too good.”
Grange was talking about Andover’s defense, which might be this team’s calling card.
Teams have a hard time penetrating the middle. and when they do, they see 6-foot-3 Foley. She had, by the way, six blocked shots.
The game was basically over in the fourth quarter with Andover nearly doubling Central, 41-21.
But the win came with some bruises.
“They’re so tough to play against, so aggressive,” said Foley, who had to go to her fadeaway jumper because she didn’t get much room in the paint.
“I’ve had so much fun playing Central,” said Foley. “Every game is important with them. They’re not easy, but I love playing in them.”
Foley led Andover with 17 points, 11 rebounds, six blocks, five steals and five assists.
Grange smiled when asked about going against her the last few years.
“She’s matured so much as a player and thinker on the court,” said Grange. “Her IQ, her leadership. She’s one of the great ones … Let’s just say I’m glad I won’t be facing her any more.”
Andover 48,
Central Catholic 28Dunn Gymnasium, Andover
Central Catholic (28): Addison Beers 0-0-0, Niela Kwo 2-1-5, Abby Yfantopulos 3-0-8, Caroline Vient 1-0-2, Shea Montague 0-2-2, Kerri Finneran 1-0-2, Abbey Dick 1-1-3, Kathleen Smith 2-0-4, Totals 11-4-28
Andover (48): Arissa Dorelas 1-0-3, Cate Margolis 0-0-0, Marissa Kobelski 2-1-5, Ella Seymour 0-0-0, Michaela Buckley 4-1-10, Kiera Lenihan 0-0-0, Amelia Hanscom 3-3-9, Ari White 0-0-0, Catherine Lenihan 0-0-0, Kathleen Yates 1-0-2, Gloria Igwe 0-0-0, Ella Vidoni 1-0-2, Madeline Osborne 0-1-1, Anna Foley 7-4-18. Totals 18-10-48
Score by quarters
CC (9-13) 7-9-3-9—28
A (23-0) 5-13-18-12—48
3-pointers: CC – Yfantopulos 2; A—Dorelas, Buckley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.