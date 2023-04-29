Andover's James Nyamwaya has signed with the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers.
The former Andover High and Merrimack College star defensive lineman confirmed his signing following the end of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday night.
"Here we go @steelers" he posted on his Twitter page.
The 2018 Andover High graduate is coming off a monster 2023 season with Merrimack College, after transferring from Curry College. Nyamwaya turned in a team-high 5.5 sacks, to go with 27 tackles, 20 solo, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in his lone season at Merrimack.
The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder joins former Eagle-Tribune MVP Pat Freiermuth as a member of the Steelers. He also becomes the second active NFL player from Andover, joining his former Golden Warrior teammate E.J. Perry IV, a quarterback for the Houston Texans.
Lots more on this story in Monday's Eagle-Tribune.
