Andover’s Jay Nyamwaya will officially be taking his talents to one of the NFL’s most iconic franchises — the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The towering 6-foot-5, 310-pound former Andover High and Merrimack College star defensive lineman signed a contract with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent, following the end of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday night.
“It’s all so unbelievable,” said Nyamwaya, a defensive lineman. “I didn’t even know what emotions to feel after I signed. I didn’t know how to describe it. It was just amazing. I was up until 1 a.m., with my family, celebrating and talking about the future. I’m so excited to get the chance to keep playing football, in the NFL. I don’t know what it feels like, but I’m ready.”
Nyamwaya chose the Steelers over contract offers from the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets.
“Right after the draft ended, my agent (Sean P. Stellato) called and said the Jets wanted me,” said the 2017 Andover High graduate. “Then a little while later, he said the Cowboys wanted me. I was tempted by the Cowboys. I was really close to going there.
“But I already had a good relationship with the defensive line coach for the Steelers (Karl Dunbar). Knowing the Steelers had a great defensive line coach, who has been doing it (since 1998) made it feel like the right spot for me. Coach Dunbar is really excited to work with me, and I’m excited to play for me.”
Nyamwaya’s agent feels he found a stellar fit in Pittsburgh, where he joins former Eagle-Tribune football MVP Pat Freiermuth, who starred for the Brooks School.
“Pittsburgh is an organization that develops defensive lineman,” said Stellato, who grew up in Salem (Mass.) and runs SES Sports. “They don’t spend a lot on undrafted guys, and they committed to us. Jay is a young man with the height, weight and speed, and he bring so much violence and tenacity to the game. He wanted an opportunity. Now he has to delivered, and he will do that.
“It was a tough decision. We are very appreciative of the Jets and Cowboys. The Cowboys bring that excitement, going to Texas and playing there. We weighed the pros and cons. That’s never an easy decision. But he was comfortable with Pittsburgh. (Steelers) coach (Mike) Tomlin is a small school guy, and Jay’s job when he gets to Pittsburgh is to be like a sponge.”
Pittsburgh is the latest stop in the unlikely road to the NFL for Nyamwaya.
A native of Kenya, Nyamwaya never played football until he was talked into it his freshman year at Andover High. After four seasons with the Golden Warriors, where he also played varsity basketball, he spent a year at Bridgton Academy in Maine. With few college options out of Bridgton, Nyamwaya played three seasons at Division 3 Curry College (136 tackles, 63 solo, and 3.5 sacks in 26 games).
Nyamwaya truly broke out last fall, after transferring to Division 1 Merrimack College. In 10 games, he turned in a team-high 5.5 sacks, to go with 27 tackles, 20 solo. He also had a huge pro day, delivering a 35-inch vertical leap.
“Congratulations Big Jay!” Merrimack ccoach Dan Curran posted on Twitter after the Steelers news broke. “What an unbelievable story of heart and perseverance! So proud of you and excited to watch you compete at the next level! #MACK TO THE LEAGUE.”
Nyamwaya now has two weeks to prepare, before reporting to Pittsburgh.
“Rookie minicamp starts on May 14, so they are flying me out on May 12,” he said. “I kind of always felt like I was going to be in camp somewhere. I knew I would be heading out. I’ve been preparing myself, and I’m going to keep training like crazy. It’s going to be wild. I can’t wait to get back to playing football.
“My journey’s obviously been a different one. But I’ve embraced every part of it, the ups and downs and the hard work. Going from Division 3 to Division 1. I embraced the work, and that’s what got me here. Now the hard work’s ingrained in me.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
