National Football League reality hit Andover’s James Nyamwaya when he saw the practice jersey hanging from his locker.
Pittsburgh Steelers, No. 66, Nyamwaya.
“It was surreal,” Nyamwaya. “I remember getting into the locker room (at rookie mini camp) and seeing my locker. I thought to myself, ‘This is really happening! This is the NFL.’ I couldn’t believe it. It was so different from anything I had ever experienced. It was such a true privilege to experience that.”
Former Andover High and Merrimack College standout Nyamwaya is currently battling to make a name for himself in his rookie NFL training camp, as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He signed with the team as a rookie free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.
“It’s so exciting to get going,” said Nyamwaya. “After experiencing OTAs (organized team activities), I feel prepared for what I’m approaching. I feel great about it. I feel like, physically and athletically, I’m on the same level as these (Steelers) players. It’s about the mental aspect for me, learning where I need to be and what I need to do at the NFL level. But I’m catching up.”
The 6-foot-5, 305-pound defensive lineman kicked off training camp with the rest of the Steelers last Thursday at their traditional camp home, Saint Vincent College (Latrobe, Pa.), following successful performances at rookie mini-camp and OTAs — which he called an eye-opening experience.
“At first, it was pretty nerve-wracking, being around all these guys that I was watching on TV,” he said. “All of a sudden, I was on the same field as them, and in the same meetings as them. It was pretty wild at first. But then I got a little more used to it, and realized it was still just football.
“One time during team (11-on-11) I was trying to bull rush the center, and he just knocked me down. But that’s going to happen. I learned from it. The coaches wanted me to be violent and believe in my abilities. After a while, I got used to the high level of play and started doing some good things. Then I started making some plays.”
One of the players Nyamwaya said he has bonded with is three-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Cam Heyward, who is heading into his 13th NFL season.
“I’ve spent a lot of time learning from Cam,” said Nyamwaya. “He’s great. Cam knows so much. I feel like, as someone who hasn’t played football as long as a lot of other people (started as a high school freshman) it’s very beneficial to learn from Cam and learn so much about the game. He’s a cool guy, very laid back but very serious when he needs to be. He knows he has a lot of knowledge about the game, and how to take care of yourself, and is happy to pass it on.”
Nyamwaya also spent time with 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and three-time All-Pro T.J. Watt.
“T.J. is a good guy,” he said. “He’s more quiet and keeps to himself. But he’s a very hard worker and he’ll give you some information when he needs to. But since I’m an interior lineman and he’s an edge guy, I didn’t see him as much as Cam.”
He’s also enjoyed his experience working with the Steelers coaching staff, including head coach Mike Tomlin — who has held the job since 2007 and ranks No. 16 in NFL history in wins (163-93-2) — and defensive line coach Karl Dunbar.
“Coach Tomlin is great,” he said. “He’s a really cool dude who knows so much about the game. and coach Dunbar was an undrafted guy like me and understands what it takes to make it in the league. They always remind me, ‘It doesn’t matter how you got here, what matters is what you do now that you’re here.’ That runs through my head a lot.”
Nyamwaya is now hoping he sees playing time in the Steelers’ preseason opener, on Aug. 11 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as he works towards his ultimate goal of making the 53-man roster for the regular season.
“I think I have a good shot at playing in the first preseason game,” he said. “But I don’t know what to expect. It’s in Tampa, so it will be nice there. I’m just ready to go out there and do my best. I love when the pads are on, because I’m more of a physical player. I’m a big bull rusher. I love playing in team (full contact scrimmage) and in 1-on-1s.
“I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life, with no nagging injuries. I’m in great condition and ready to do anything I can to make the team.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
