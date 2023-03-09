Just months after signing him to a futures contract for the upcoming 2023 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived Andover’s EJ Perry IV.
It didn’t take long from the quarterback out of Brown University to land a new gig.
The Houston Texans announced that they have claimed Perry, 25, off waivers.
In moving to the team where his uncle John once coached both tight ends and wide receivers, Perry joins starter Davis Mills as the only two QBs currently on the roster.
Perry spent the 2022 season on the Jacksonville practice squad, behind Trevor Lawrence and CJ Beathard.
Perry played a ton in the preseason for Jacksonville as a rookie, connecting on 25 of 48 passes for 293 yards with a TD and three interceptions.
