Andover's Ashley Sheldon had herself a day at the MSTCA Coaches Invitational (Large School) meet, earning Athlete of the Meet honors after topping a loaded field to win the high jump while also finishing among the top placers in two other events.
Sheldon dominated the high jump field, clearing 5-6 to finish four inches higher than the next closest competitor. The senior also placed third in the 55-meter hurdles (8.83) and helped the 4x200 relay team to an eight place finish (1:49.68).
"She had a fantastic day," said Andover coach Peter Comeau, who noted that Sheldon now ranks No. 1 in the state in the high jump and in the top 10 for the hurdles. "For Ashley it was huge, she's only 5-4 and she jumped over her height. She's having a great season."
Andover had a number of other standout performances as well Sunday. Molly Kiley placed second in the mile (5:07.92), Neil Chowdhury placed second in the 600 meters (1:23.73), Colin Kirn took third in the 1,000 (2:34.11), Harvey Lys took seventh in the boys high jump (5-10) and Jack Gruenberg placed eighth in the shot put (44-0 1/2).
Methuen's Elgin Ekwi also had a terrific day, placing second in the boys 55-meter dash (6.56), and the 4x200 relay team took fourth in 1:33.90.
Haverhill's top performer was Nataenel Vigo Catala, who placed third in the boys 300 (34.96). Madeline Conclaves also took fifth in the shot put (34-4 1/2) and Brenna Corcoran seventh in the girls 600 (1:41.43).
North Andover was led by Mickey Valentino, who placed sixth in the boys shot put (45-3 1/4). Luna Prochazkova took seventh in the 2-mile (11:38.69) and the Scarlet Knights placed in three relays, including the boys 4x200 (fifth, 1:33.99), girls 4x200 (eighth, 4:22.64) and boys 4x400 (eighth, 3:37.82).
MSTCA Coaches Invitational - Large Schools
Boys Results
Shot put: 6. Mickey Valentino (NA) 45-3 1/4; 8. Jack Gruenberg (A) 44-0 1/2; High jump: 7. Harvey Lys (A) 5-10; 55 meters: 2. Elgin Ekwi (M) 6.56; 300: 3. Nataenel Vigo Catala (H) 34.96; 600: 2. Neil Chowdhury (A) 1:23.73; 1,000: 3. Colin Kirn (A) 2:34.11; 4x200: 4. Methuen 1:33.90, 5. North Andover 1:33.99; 4x400: 8. North Andover 3:37.82
Girls Results
Shot put: 5. Madeline Goncalves (H) 34-4 1/2; High jump: 1. Ashley Sheldon (A) 5-6; 55 hurdles: 3. Sheldon (A) 8.83; 600: 7. Brenna Corcoran (H) 1:41.43; Mile: 2. Molly Kiley (A) 5:07.92; 2 mile: 7. Luna Prochazkova (NA) 11:38.69; 4x200: 8. Andover 1:49.68; 4x400: 8. North Andover 4:22.64
