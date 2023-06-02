It was a vintage coaching move on the first day of tryouts. In the middle of action, during a “timeout,” the coach goes up to the captain, nonchalantly, to ask about the freshman about 100 feet away.
The captain said, “[The freshman is] good enough.”
Enough said.
This occurrence happened last fall at Renaissance Golf Club in Haverhill at the Andover High golf tryouts.
The coach in this story is David Fazio. The captain is Noah Farland. And the freshman is 5-foot-3, 80-pound Kathryn Ventura.
Ventura was the only girl of the 40 trying out. Fazio paired her with one of his best players, Farland.
There is a little back story here, beyond the fact that Fazio has experience with girls, including some great ones in Caroline Ingram, Alicia Wang and Colleen Caveney.
His captain in the fall of 2021 was Nick Ventura, Kathryn’s older brother.
“She had a swagger about her, even at tryouts,” said Fazio. “No fear. I just wanted to make sure she wasn’t intimidated by everything. We knew she was pretty good.”
The rest was history. She played at No. 8 on the 14 player team that won the Merrimack Valley Conference regular season championship and made it to the state finals.
Next year, top five is distinct possibility.
“According to our captains, all she does is hit the ball straight, about 150 yards, then another 150 yards, chips and putts. She has great touch around the greens,” said Fazio.
Well, Ventura showed her stuff last Monday at the MIAA Girls North, Central and West tournament, shooting an 8-over par 80, finishing 16th overall out of 87 competitors.
The top 18 qualify for Monday’s MIAA Girls State Championship at Longmeadow (Mass.) Country Club, which means Ventura has more golf to play.
“It was a really good experience; really nice to be around a lot of really good golfers for the day,” said Ventura.
Ventura’s passion for golf started about five years ago when her brother gave up soccer to give the sport a try.
She tagged along a few times. She was hooked. Instantly.
“When I picked up a club for the first time, there was something about that feeling I got,” recalled Ventura. “And then I took a swing and I was hooked. It wasn’t just a game or sport to me. It was something I became passionate about.”
Her dad joined Renaissance Golf Club so she and her brother could play.
About a year into the sport, when dad realized this was more than a game to her, he signed her up for lessons with noted local teaching pro Marc Spencer, at Windham Country Club.
For the last four years, she’s had numerous sessions with Spencer, who is one of the best amateur golfers this region has ever produced, also starring at the University of Georgia.
“[Spencer] doesn’t put too much in your head,” said Ventura. “He’s very encouraging. He makes things visual. You see it happening before it happens. I owe a lot to him.”
Fazio said Ventura’s practice habits match many of the best players he has ever coached in the sport.
“The best is yet to come with Kathryn,” said Fazio. “She’s already grown a bit since coming to high school. She’s getting longer and longer. I expect big things out of her. She competes and competes. I love that about her.
“In a few years, I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s one of the best in the state,” said Fazio. “She’s a spit-fire. She’s not going to stop until she is.”
Ventura will play a lot this summer practicing at her home course at Renaissance and play in many of the local junior tours, including the New England PGA Jr. events.
"This is what I want to do," said Ventura. "I love playing. I really love playing in tournaments."
And on Monday it doesn't get any bigger for girls in Massachusetts than this one.
