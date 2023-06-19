There was the pass deflection with less than a minute to play, the catch with less than a second left, then the game-winning field goal as time expired, kicked in memory of his late grandfather.
All three were delivered by Andover residents, making them the three heroes in a thrilling Shriners All-Star Football Classic over the weekend.
Former St. John’s Prep star Mikey Nabbout of Andover knocked down a pass with 30 second remaining, recently-graduated Andover High star Lincoln Beal made a catch and got out of bounds with eight seconds left on the clock, and Golden Warrior classmate Andrew Wetterwald kicked the game-winning field goal as the clock hit 0:00, giving the North squad a 17-14 win over the South in the 45th annual Shriners Classic at Bentley University.
The game snapped a five-game losing streak for the North.
“It was very exciting to be honored to play in this special game and have the opportunity to play with Lincoln and (offensive lineman) Jason (Osborne) one last time,” said Wetterwald, who will next kick at Trinity. “And it was amazing to be able to celebrate with the Andover guys one last time. I can’t wait to see what they do in the future. It was also great to just be able to represent the Shriners and give back.”
The versatile Wetterwald first tied the game with his hands. Playing receiver, he caught the game-tying two-point conversion with 5:18 left in the game.
The South then moved the ball, but on fourth down, 6-foot-4 Columbia football recruit Nabbout reached up and batted the ball down, giving the North the chance at a game-winning drive from their 40-yard line.
“That (break-up) was pretty awesome,” said Beal. “Mikey was a force at St. John’s Prep, so it wasn’t very surprising when he made a big play.”
Next up, it was time for Beal to turn in pair of massive plays.
After one catch for a big gain, three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star Beal ran a crossing route, hauled in the ball for a catch, then raced out of bound with 0:08 left on the clock.
“I didn’t know they were going to me on the final drive,” said Beal, who will next play a postgraduate year at Phillips Academy. “The coaches trusted me and he drew up a few plays to get the ball into my hands. I knew I needed to get into field goal range for Andrew. The last catch I had to look up at the scoreboard to see if I needed to try and score or get out of bounds.”
“I knew Wetterwald was going to hit it. I see him at the field all the time kicking.”
Wetterwald was playing the game with a heavy heart, after the loss of his grandfather earlier in the week.
Once Beal went out of bounds, Wetterwald knew it was time to deliver for his teammates and grandfather.
“I knew I had to drill it,” said Wetterwald. “In the moment of the kick, I was just dialed in on everything that I had been practicing with (Andover special teams coach Peter) Reilly over the years. Right when I hit the ball, I knew the contact was good. I just looked up at the very end to make sure it didn’t curve left like my previous PAT. My follow-through has been something that coach Reilly has challenged me over and over again to get better with.
“After the kick went through, and my teammates rushed the field, that’s when I thought about my grandpa. Having the game end like that was an incredible feeling. I know my grandpa would be proud of me if he were still here. Football was something we always bonded over.”
That set off a wild celebration for the Andover residents, and the entire North squad.
“It was a special senior year for all of us,” said Beal of the Andover team that won the MVC Division 1 crown. “I’m glad we were able to come out and play again for a good cause, and win one more together.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
