Tyler Nelson has hit two memorable, game-ending 3-pointers the last two months.
One made history, as the buzzer sounded, sending his Rostock Seawolves to the First Division in Germany. Nelson later won the MVP of the championship.
The other, on Saturday afternoon, for The Nerd Team, shocked those in the know of the TBT (The Basketball Tournament), beating the defending champion and Syracuse University alums, Boeheim’s Army, in the major upset in Syracuse.
Nelson, who not only starred at Central Catholic and later became the all-time leading scorer at Fairfield University, scored 23 points in the upset win (81-74) over Boeheim’s Army, including the game-ender, an off-balance shot that hit off the glass and went in.
The Nerd Team led by 15 to 20 points for most of the game, only to see Boeheim’s Army close it to within three points before putting the game away on Nelson’s trey.
It has been a big-time summer for Nelson, who led his German team in scoring and shot 46 percent from the 3-point arc.
While the trey he hit for Germany, sending the franchise to the top division for the first time in its history, was the biggest of his career, the one on Saturday was special.
“Boeheim’s Army is a great team, the defending champs,” said Nelson, a Bradford native. “The fact we beat them in front of their fans, who were all over us the entire game ... that was amazing.”
There were 64 teams in the tournament, which awards $1 million to the winning team, and now there are only 16.
Nelson’s team, The Nerd Team, is made up of mostly former Ivy League players and a few other “high” academic schools. Nelson joined the team last year upon the advice of a teammate in Germany last year, who played at Harvard.
The TBT teams are made up of former college and current professional players.
The Nerd Team beat the Brown & White Team, 79-71, on Friday. Nelson had eight points in that game.
Now his team plays Blue Collar U, which happened to be the team that ousted The Nerd Team last year in the first round, eventually getting to the Final Four.
The game will be Monday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.
“They are so good. Every game is tough here,” said Nelson. “This is a lot of fun with a lot of great players, some who played in the NBA. It was a lot of fun beating that team in Syracuse. Now every game gets tougher. I can’t wait.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.