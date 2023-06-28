FENWAY PARK — From personal experience, Jody Reed knows exceptional, elite, Hall of Fame-caliber hitting when he sees it.
No, the Florida Marlins third base coach and former Red Sox infielder is not talking about himself.
“No way!” said Reed.
No. Reed is talking about a few guys, the amount you can count on one hand, that turned hitting a baseball into a science. Guys he played with, Wade Boggs from 1988 to 1992 and Tony Gwynn in 1995 and 1996, and one guy he has seen every game in 2023, a young man, who turned 26 in April, named Luis Arraez.
The average fan does not know Arraez. Understandable.
He plays for the Marlins, which despite being the top Wild Card team in the National League, are still in baseball obscurity. Before that he spent four years with the Minnesota Twins, which traded him for a decent pitcher and two prospects.
According to oddsmakers, Arraez is fourth in National League MVP voting.
Yes, fourth! and deservedly so.
He entered last night’s opener with the Red Sox hitting .399, which is pretty damn good this time of year, particularly considering the fact that the second best average is the No. 1 MVP favorite, Ronald Acuna, whose at .328.
Arraez entered last night on a nine-game hitting streak in which he was 20 for 41 (.488), including two five-hit games.
Did Reed ever get five hits in a game over his 1,284 games, spanning 11 seasons?
“Hell, no!” said Reed, though he did have 11 four-hit games.
Arraez, the Marlins leadoff hitter and second baseman, has a .328 lifetime batting average with a career OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage) of .810, which isn’t as flashy as his batting average.
“I in no way would want to make a blanket statement because he needs a bigger body of work,” said Reed. “But this kid is something. I believe Luis is going to special.”
Back to personal experience for Reed, who spent a lot of time with Boggs early in his career and later ending his career batting ahead of Gwynn.
“If I had to compare them, Arraez is more like Gwynn,” said Reed. “They can almost play with the ball, put it in places you might not expect. Boggsie was a hits machine; barrels and line drives.”
Reed has two personal stories, one about Gwynn and another about Arraez.
“When I went to the Padres in 1995, Tony pulled me aside during a hitting session and said ‘I have my own hit-and-run sign,’” recalled Reed. “I was going to be the second hitter and he was next, third in the lineup. I thought that was a little weird, but who am I to question the best hitter in the game. He shows me him stepping out of the batter’s box, and pulling his helmet off. So I said ‘OK, no problem.’”
Guess what happens on opening day.
“I walk and I’m on first and the count is two-and-two,” said recalled Reed. “Next thing you know he does the sign, takes helmet off. I’m like, ‘That’s not a hit-and-run count.’ So I get nervous and call time and make believe something is in my eye.
“Next thing you know, he steps out again and takes his helmet off, obviously giving the sign. So I know I have to go. I take off and the shortstop, who was supposed to cover, runs toward second base and the ball goes right through the six-hole, where the shortstop was. I ended up at third and scored.”
Reed chatted with Gwynn to get the details and reasoning.
“Tony said, ‘Yeah, I gave it to you. I knew the pitch was going to be outside and I wanted to have room over on the left side to hit it,’” repeated Reed. “I was in shock. Only Tony Gwynn could do that, on that count. Amazing.”
Fast forward to last month, during an Arraez hot streak and his freakish hitting story.
Arraez was up and noticed the third baseman took three or four extra steps after getting two strikes.
“I noticed it, but didn’t think much about until I saw Arraez look at me and wink,” said Reed. “I’m saying, ‘OK, let’s see what he can do.’ Next thing you know he hits a line drive down the line for double; a rocket. I’m getting chill bumps right now thinking about it. That’s not normal.”
Nope. It’s exciting as hell, too.
Arraez won the batting title last year at .316. Yes, .316!
This year, his fifth, is different. He has been hovering the .400 line since the beginning of June, starting at .382, and topping .400 six games this month.
Boggs made a career of semi-slow starts and finding his place in the .350s and .360s, never really flirting with the magical number while Gwynn ended the 1994 season at .394.
“I’m not going to make any predictions about Luis,” said Reed. “But I throw batting practice to him almost every day. This young man has the ability to do special things. I can’t wait to watch.”
Bill Burt
