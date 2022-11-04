Over the years Japan has produced a long line of baseball standouts who have successfully made the jump to Major League Baseball.
Hideo Nomo, Ichiro Suzuki, Yu Darvish, Masahiro Tanaka, Shohei Ohtani, and on the list goes.
Now Masataka Yoshida may try to become the next.
A left-handed hitting outfielder who just led the Orix Buffaloes to their first Nippon Professional Baseball title in 26 years, Yoshida has expressed interest in signing with an MLB club this offseason. Though the 29-year-old would have to be transferred under the Japanese posting system, the Buffaloes have indicated they’d be willing to make him available under the right conditions.
Should that happen, Yoshida would immediately become among the most intriguing free agents on the market. So who is he and what should American fans expect if he does come to MLB in 2023?
An on-base machine who never strikes outThe most eye-catching part of Yoshida’s resume is his incredible strikeout and walk rates. Yoshida has a career .327 batting average, .421 on-base percentage and .539 slugging percentage in seven NPB seasons, and in two of the last three seasons he struck out fewer than 30 times over 460-plus plate appearances.
This past season he nearly walked (82) twice as often as he struck out (42) for the third straight year, and he also posted a career-high 1.007 OPS with 21 home runs and 89 RBI. He is also a two-time Pacific League batting champion, a four-time NPB All-Star and won the NPB Home Run Derby in 2021.
Trevor Raichura, who covers the Japanese baseball scene as JapanBall.com’s NPB News Correspondent, described Yoshida as a unique talent whose skills should translate to the MLB game.
“You don’t get that kind of player very often,” Raichura said. “I don’t know if he would adapt his style to fit the majors philosophy, it would maybe depend on the coaches and what he sees and feels, but he’s definitely a dependable hitter.”
Comfortable on the big stageYoshida is no stranger to playing under the bright lights. Throughout his career he has played in some of Japan’s highest profile competitions, and in each of the last two seasons he’s led his Orix Buffaloes to the Japan Series.
Though Orix came up short a year ago, they broke through this past week by erasing a 2-0-1 series deficit to win the Japan Series in seven games. Yoshida delivered a David Ortiz-like showing in an epic Game 5 win, hitting two home runs, including a towering three-run walk-off to the third deck, to win 6-4 and even the series.
“He didn’t say this necessarily, but I’m sure he was like I’m not playing for a single, I want to end the game with this swing,” Raichura said. “And he made no mistake.”
Yoshida was also a member of Japan’s Gold Medal-winning Tokyo Olympics squad, batting .350 with a .759 OPS in the tournament while going 2 for 4 in the Gold Medal game.
Idolizes Harper, but open to playing anywhereOne noteworthy fact about Yoshida that’s gotten a lot of attention in America this week is his unabashed love of Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper.
Yoshida, who is only a year younger than the two-time National League MVP, openly idolizes Harper and at one point posted an Instagram featuring him and his dog in Harper’s Phillies jerseys. Raichura said this is so well known in Japan that during the Gold Medal game at last summer’s Olympics the players were shouting out “Harper!” from the dugout whenever he stepped to the plate.
“That’s not to say he definitely wants to go to the Phillies but that would be a dream come true for him,” said Raichura, who also runs an English language blog covering the Hanshin Tigers. “Much like how Ichiro wanted to play with Ken Griffey Jr.”
Does that make the Phillies the favorites to land Yoshida? Not necessarily. Raichura also described Yoshida as a so-so defensive outfielder best suited to play either left field or designated hitter, which would make him a poor roster fit for Philadelphia given the presence of Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos.
As far as where he could land, Raichura said many Japanese players prefer to go places others have had success — places like Boston with Daisuke Matsuzaka and Koji Uehara, New York with Hideki Matsui or Masahiro Tanaka, or Los Angeles with Shohei Ohtani. But as far as Yoshida specifically, he hasn’t given any indication of his preferred destinations.
“I haven’t heard him express specific interest in any team, and players generally don’t do that here, especially in his case where he’s looking for suitors,” Raichura said. “So he’s probably more open to just about any team.”
Realistic expectations in MLB?When a Japanese standout crosses the Pacific there can be a tendency to overhype the new arrival. Some, like Ichiro and Ohtani, live up to the lofty expectations, but others sometimes endure a difficult adjustment.
So what kind of player might Yoshida be his first year in MLB? The experience of Seiya Suzuki this past year could be instructive.
Suzuki, who like Yoshida is an outfielder with an impressive blend of power and plate discipline, enjoyed a solid first MLB season after signing with the Chicago Cubs. Despite battling injuries Suzuki batted .262 with a .336 OBP and hit 14 home runs with 46 RBI over 111 games. His 2.0 wins above replacement and 116 OPS+ were indicative of a quality starting-caliber player, although not one who would have likely garnered All-Star consideration.
Raichura said it would be reasonable to expect similar numbers from Yoshida, perhaps .280 with 20 home runs and an OBP above .370 if he stays healthy and plays a full season. One thing going for him is he’s a good fastball hitter, and while MLB fastballs are better on average than those in Japan, he’s young and talented enough to make the necessary adjustments.
The biggest key will be whether or not he lands in the right situation.
“The skillset doesn’t always translate and the adjustments that they make off the field and how comfortable they feel in their environment makes a huge difference,” Raichura said. “So whatever team he goes to I hope he feels welcome and comfortable within the clubhouse and the community.”
