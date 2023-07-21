BRADFORD – In the old days, the days when Lowell’s 7th grade team faced off against the Haverhill’s 7th grade team, Terance Mann wanted to play his best.
Not only was that particular Haverhill team the perennial, undefeated favorites in the Merrimack Valley Youth Basketball League, with the league’s “perennial” MVP Tyler Nelson, but all his Lowell teammates knew that the coach of the Haverhill team, Jeff Nelson, was an NBA scout.
“We knew he was a scout with the Utah Jazz,” recalled Terance, now 26 and a four-year NBA veteran. “We were thinking, ‘Maybe he’ll like us and he’ll tell the Jazz about us.’ ”
Jeff Nelson never has really had that kind of pull in his 15-year career as an NBA scout, but a dozen or so years later, Mann is still in awe of the long-time local basketball shooting instructor.
A former teammate of Tyler’s on the famed B.A.B.C. AAU team – with recent NBA champ with Nuggets, Bruce Brown; former NBA player and currently playing in Israel, Bonzie Colson; and Tyler Nelson, who plays Germany’s first division league – he stopped by Cedardale Athletic Club in Bradford to “get up some shots” while he was seeing friends and family in Lowell.
“Jeff Nelson knows shooting as well as anybody I know,” said Mann. “And if you’re looking for proof, look at his son, Tyler, who is, in my opinion, one of the best shooters in the world. He was back then in (middle school) and he still is today.”
Terance and Tyler, who is returning to Germany for his third season with the Rostock Seawolves, worked with Jeff for an hour, taking shots from all over the floor, including more than half from beyond the 3-point arc.
“I’m trying to stay disciplined, working out everyday,” said Terance. “I went for a run at 9 (a.m.) and then got ready to come here. It was great. It’s great working with a great shooter like Tyler. It pushes me to be better.”
Terance, who attended Tilton Academy, has two years left in a contract that pays him close to $23 million combined over the next two years, a contract he has earned as a part-time starter and durable player.
He has played in 81 games in each of the last two seasons, averaging 9.8 points and 4.5 rebounds.
More of an athlete with a good, all-around game, including “lockdown” defense coming out of Florida State in 2019, Terance is hoping to take his offensive game to another level.
Last season his 3-point shooting improved to 38.9 percent, averaging one trey for every 2.4 attempts. He’d like to get that number consistently over 40 percent and increase his role a bit.
“We have a very good team when we’re healthy,” said Terance, probably referring to the fact the Clippers A-list star Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, haven’t played more than 57 games in a season over the last four years.
Jeff Nelson said Terance’s game continues to develop, using his son’s shoot-the-damn ball mentality as an example.
“Tyler has always been a shooter, always,” said his dad, who is awaiting word on a potential NBA scouting gig this upcoming season. “It’s second nature to him whereas Terance is such a good athlete, he’s focused on driving to the basket, etc. His shot is getting better and better. I’m very excited to watch his game grow the next few years. This is a quality young man.”
