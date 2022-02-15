Haven’t we seen this storyline before?
A Salem, N.H., gal.
In maiden voyage.
Winter Olympics.
USA-Canada.
Gold medal at stake.
“Yes, that was me,” said Salem native and Boston College women’s hockey coach Katie King Crowley, who was Katie King at the time in 1998 when Team USA faced off against Canada for the gold medal.
Twenty-four years later, that Salem gal is Caroline “K.K.” Harvey, the youngest player on the ice for Team USA, which meets Canada for the gold medal at 11:10 p.m. EST.
The 1998 team and gold medal matchup was meaningful for a lot or reasons, particularly because it was the first year women’s hockey joined the Olympics.
“The opportunities have changed, the girls have a lot more opportunities when it comes to playing professionally, marketing-wise, etc.,” said Crowley. “For us, it was the chance to participate in the Olympics and potentially win a gold medal.”
Surprisingly, Crowley has never met Harvey, a defenseman, or seen her play in person.
One issue is the 19-year-old Harvey committed so early to the University of Wisconsin, thus never going through the recruiting process while attending North American Hockey Academy, a high school in Stowe, Vt. The left-hand shooting defenseman committed to Wisconsin at age 14. She’s delaying her freshman season with the Badgers to play in the Olympics.
“But I’ve seen her play on TV and she’s the real deal,” said Crowley. “One of my former players coached her in high school and talked a lot about her talent. Caroline is young, but she plays like she’s been doing this for a while.”
Crowley played in three Olympics – Nagano, Japan in 1998; Salt Lake City in 2002; and Turin, Italy in 2006 – winning three medals including the gold medal in 1998.
“That was the best athletic experience I’ve ever had,” said Crowley. “Our big rivals has always been Canada. and you know that going in to the Olympics and you know it in preparing for the gold medal game. The best against the best … at the Olympics. It doesn’t get any better than that.”
In 1998 Olympics, USA met Canada in a preliminary round game first, overcoming a 4-1 deficit to win 7-4.
It apparently set the tone for USA’s 3-1 win in gold medal game three days later, in which they scored 2:38 into the game and controlled it the rest of the way.
“The momentum we had from the comeback win was huge for us,” said Crowley. “It carried over. It was incredible winning the first gold medal.”
The 2002 and 2006 Games weren’t so kind to King and Team USA. Canada beat USA for the gold medal in Salt Lake City in 2002. and USA was upset by Sweden, in a shootout, never making it to the gold medal game, winning the bronze instead.
“Losing on USA turf (in Salt Lake City) was tough,” said Crowley. “We wanted that, but Canada survived us early, when we had a bunch power plays and couldn’t score. We controlled the game, but we couldn’t score enough.”
Which brings us back to the first, as in Harvey’s first Olympics gold medal game.
“The nerves will be high, but so will the excitement,” said Crowley. “Once you settle down, play your game, go for it. The team that plays best will win.”
While simply participating in this epic matchup will forever be meaningful, winning this game on Wednesday night (Thurs. at 12:10 p.m. in Beijing) will be the experience of a lifetime for Harvey & Co.
“We still have a chat group, the 1998 team, and we are very active, especially during the games,” said Crowley. “In fact, there is a scheduled Zoom meeting before the game (Wednesday night). I expect to be on that meeting. It’s so much fun. We will be a team forever.
“Caroline is young. She’s probably going to do this again,” said Crowley. “I hope she has the same experience I did.”
