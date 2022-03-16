Chris Sale just can't seem to catch a break.
Coming off Tommy John surgery, Sale spent the offseason working on his arm strength in hopes of being ready to go when the season eventually began. He said he felt the best he had in years, but during a live batting practice session at his alma mater Florida Gulf Coast University he suffered a stress fracture in his right ribcage while throwing a pitch, a freak setback that will now keep him sidelined once again.
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced Sale's injury Wednesday morning, confirming that Sale won't be able to throw "for weeks, not days" and that he won't be available for the start of the regular season. Sale said he let the team know as soon as the lockout ended and that he doesn't know when he'll be able to get back on the mound.
"I don't have any idea," Sale said. "Unfortunately and fortunately I've never dealt with this problem, I know bones typically take six to eight weeks to heal, that's a pretty across the board timeline. Outside of that I don't know anything. I'm like a dog on a chain right now, I can't wait to get off this thing. The last couple of years have [stunk], I've run into some pretty unlucky circumstances with arm troubles and then my neck and now this, but what can you do?"
Sale's injury occurred on Feb. 24, so if the stress fracture does take six to eight weeks to heal then that would potentially allow Sale to resume throwing at some point in April. Once back on the mound he would then need more time to ramp up and get ready for the season, a process that could be further delayed if the injury takes longer to heal.
The only good news is that the rib issue is completely unrelated to his prior arm trouble, so once the rib heals the team doesn't anticipate any other problems.
"This is really just a question of time," Bloom said. "Everything else he was doing great, so we have to respect that it's a bone and it needs to heal and we need to respect the time that that takes."
Whether or not this issue would have come up if not for the lockout is impossible to know. Sale may have been on a different training program which could have helped prevent the injury, or it might have happened no matter what.
Either way, he now faces his third consecutive spring disrupted by injury, and in many ways this latest setback is the most frustrating of all.
"The way my body was feeling before all this happened, I was throwing off the mound a lot better than I had been at that time in previous years," Sale said. "I had a little bit more to prove coming into spring training. I wanted to be stronger, I wanted to be ready this spring training, as I showed up here, to be ready for a season. Obviously that's not the case now, but I've got nothing else to do but prepare myself to get ready."
Fans who were looking forward to seeing if Sale could get back to his old self will have to wait a little longer, and so will the Red Sox as they try to get a quick start in what is expected to be a ferociously competitive AL East race.
And for Sale? Unfortunately this must be becoming a familiar feeling, as he compared his situation to being like a racecar that broke down before the race even started.
"Now I'm back in the garage trying to fix it up," he said.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
