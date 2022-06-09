Age: 17
Timberlane Regional
Hometown: Atkinson, N.H.
Family: Amanda (Mom), Victor (Dad), and Gianna (sister).
College Plans: I plan on attending the University of South Carolina Honors college majoring in Biological Sciences.
Favorite Subject: Biology
Biggest Misconception about being a high school student: That you need to fit into a specific group, when in actuality you can just be yourself and still have fun.
Best Advice I’d give an incoming freshman: Get involved. Getting involved will allow you to meet new people, make new friends, and find things that you are passionate about.
Discussion about balancing academics and athletics: Balancing athletics and academics is challenging, but planning out what you’re going to do on what days helps make it a lot easier. For example if you have practice on Tuesday and the work is due Wednesday, maybe you should do it Monday night so you don’t have to worry about it the next day.
Success to me means: It means learning from failure. I made mistakes, struggled and used that to improve myself both academically and athletically.
Favorite moment as an athlete in high school: Winning the state championship for wrestling during my senior year. This was the accumulation of all my goals during the past four years as a wrestler at Timberlane and it was such an amazing moment.
Favorite Charity: Project Hope because of the impact they have on members of the community. Project Hope raises money for families in our community suffering from cancer. I enjoyed being a part of this group, planning different events and especially Strut for a Cure fashion show, our biggest fundraiser.
Best advice I received from a coach: This wrestling season Coach Donavon helped me to learn that greater results come from a calm and collected mind. We really tried to focus on mindset and how it affects an outcome. This helped me both on and off the mat. It’s a lesson I can continue to work on and keep with me forever.
My heroes are ... : My parents because of how hardworking they are and how much they do for me and my sister.
In 10 years I hope to ... : To be a doctor in the medical field.
Notable honors:
Rensselaer Medal Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement in the Study of Mathematics and Science
Distinguished Junior Scholar Award
Honors With Distinction every year of high school
Merrimack Valley Student Athlete of the Month of February 2022
The Timberlane Wrestling Dimmy Gavriel Coach Award
Received no yearly grade lower than an A
Captain of the wrestling and volleyball team
National Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Science Honor Society, and Rho Kappa Honor Society.
Notable Charity Work: The most important charity work I’ve done is be a member of project hope. I was in this association for four years and the work that this organization does means a lot to me since both my mother and my aunt had cancer. I am well aware of the struggle that a family goes through when someone is diagnosed so being able to help families in that situation means a lot.
Estimated GPA: 4.5203
Class Rank: 3 of 260
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.