The New England Patriots’ fiasco in Vegas cost me this week.
Throughout the years, when we do some personal “I Beat Burt” stories, one question I ask is “Do you always pick the Patriots?”
Majority of people say, “Yes, almost always.”
Well, that’s going to be tested here. Including myself, a big-time Pats picker.
I had 11 winners out of the 15 weekend games. The Patriots losing at the end cost me at 12th winner, and only six entries would have picked more than me.
The Patriots, as noted last week here, could be the tipping point for winning and losing a T-shirt.
The Patriots will be underdogs — Cincy is favored by 3.5 points — in these final three games. My hunch is that even the most ardent supporters will be going with Cincinnati, Miami and Buffalo the next three weeks unless, of course, something crazy happens on Saturday.
With 10 of the 15 games this weekend (not including Thursday night) having favorites of four points or less, all hell could break lose in Week 16.
This is fun, the end of the NFL season as the playoff berths are up for grabs. This is also hard.
In the Christmas spirit, only 12 entries picked more winners than I did. Rather than give out 10 T-shirts, we will be giving out 12.
Merry Christmas.
Week 15 winners
Mike Ryan of Haverhill
Butch Tesoro of Sandown, N.H.
Margaret Broderick of North Andover
Sean Connolly of North Andover
Jim Morrissey of Charlotte, Vt.
Brenda Mckenny of Salem, N.H.
Robert Partridge of Pelham, N.H.
Richard Davis of Haverhill
Dan Morrison of Haverhill
Keith Shevlin of Salem, N.H.
Pat Archibald of East Hampstead, N.H.
Mary Paquette of Salem, N.H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.