SCORING
New Hampshire
Player, School......TD......PAT......Pts
Eddie DiGiulio, Timberlane......9......0......54
Tiger An, Windham......8......0......48
Cole Yennaco, Pinkerton......8......0......48
Jake Travis, Pelham......7......0......42
Alex Carroll, Pelham......7......0......42
Jacob Albert, Pinkerton......5......0......30
Liam Corman, Timberlane......5......0......30
Antonio Furtado, Pelham......0......27......27
Dom Coppeta, Timberlane......4......2......26
Bryan Desmarais, Windham......4......0......24
Liam Burke, Windham......0......23......23
Ben Wolthers, Pinkerton......1......12......18
Justice Casado, Salem......3......0......18
Scott Paquette, Pelham......3......0......18
Caden Michaud, Pinkerton......3......0......18
Harrison Bloom, Timberlane......0......18......18
David Croteau, Windham......3......0......18
David Jacques, Salem......2......2......14
Merrimack Valley Conference
Player, School......TD......PAT......Pts
Shane Eason, Methuen......12......2......74
Andrew Wetterwald, Andover......3......21......39
Mike Ryan, Central......2......14......26
Patrick Layman, Andover......4......0......24
Lincoln Beal, Andover......4......0......24
Markys Bridgewater, Central......4......0......24
Adrian Sarrette, Haverhill......4......0......24
James Federico, North Andover......4......0......24
Omar Aboutoui, Methuen......0......22......22
Drew Eason, Methuen......3......2......20
Scotty Brown, Andover......3......0......18
Matthias Latham, Central......3......0......18
Commonwealth Conference
Player, School......TD......PAT......Pts
Dan Knowlton, Whittier......3......2......20
Isaiah Suero, Gr. Lawrence......3......0......18
Noah Mercier, Whittier......2......0......12
Nick Almanzar, Whittier......2......0......12
RUSHING YARDAGE
New Hampshire
Player, School......Att......Yds......Avg
David Jacques, Salem......107......623......5.8
Eddie DiGiulio, Timberlane......54......407......7.5
Tiger An, Windham......87......400......4.6
Dom Coppeta, Timberlane......67......380......5.7
Cole Yennaco, Pinkerton......45......304......6.8
Jacob Albert, Pinkerton......33......301......9.1
Jake Travis, Pelham......19......299......15.7
Alex Carroll, Pelham......23......285......12.4
Liam Corman, Timberlane......32......216......6.8
Ethan Demmons, Pelham......25......215......8.6
Josh Sweeney, Windham......32......207......6.5
Bryan Desmarais, Windham......17......206......12.1
Merrimack Valley Conference
Player, School......Att......Yds......Avg
Shane Eason, Methuen......53......402......7.6
Markys Bridgewater, Central......22......298......13.5
Patrick Layman, Andover......27......269......10.0
Scotty Brown, Andover......42......250......6.0
Matthias Latham, Central......35......234......6.7
James Farrell, Haverhill......48......198......4.1
James Federico, North Andover......34......196......5.8
Commonwealth Conference
Player, School......Att......Yds......Avg
Isaiah Suero, Gr. Lawrence53......277......5.2
Alvin Nunez, Gr. Lawrence......31......187......6.0
Nick Almanzar, Whittier......46......183......4.0
RECEIVING YARDAGE
New Hampshire
Player, School......Catches......Yds......Avg
Bryan Desmarais, Windham......6......130......21.7
Matt Williams, Timberlane......6......125......20.8
Justice Casado, Salem......8......120......15.0
Merrimack Valley Conference
Player, School......Catches......Yds......Avg
Adrian Sarrette, Haverhill......30......456......15.2
Michael Capachietti, Andover......8......206......25.8
Xander Silva, Methuen......7......178......25.4
Devon Carreiro, Haverhill......12......141......11.8
Brian Dumont, Haverhill......13......132......10.2
Preston Zinter, Central......7......132......18.9
Dante Berger, Andover......7......130......18.6
Andrew Wetterwald, Andover......6......128......21.3
Commonwealth Conference
Player, School......Catches......Yds......Avg
Daniel Knowlton, Whittier......23......243......10.6
Thomas Galvin, Whittier......16......159......10.0
Noah Mercier, Whittier......6......106......17.7
Chase Bowen, Whittier......9......105......11.7
TOUCHDOWN CATCHES
New Hampshire
Player, School......No.
Bryan Desmarais, Windham......3
Jake Cawthron, Pelham......2
Jaden Mwangi, Timberlane......2
Merrimack Valley Conference
Player, School......No.
Adrian Sarrette, Haverhill......4
Andrew Wetterwald, Andover......3
Michael Capachietti, Andover......2
Mike Ryan, Central......2
Shane Eason, Methuen......2
Anesti Touma, Methuen......2
Commonwealth Conference
Player, School......No.
Dan Knowlton, Whittier......3
Noah Mercier, Whittier......2
PASSING YARDAGE
New Hampshire
Player, School......Comp......Att......Yds
Dom Coppeta, Timberlane......21......41......355
Nolan Lumley, Salem......17......47......346
Jake Travis, Pelham......13......21......239
Josh Sweeney, Windham......16......42......236
Tim Hersom, Pinkerton......19......42......180
Merrimack Valley Conference
Player, School......Comp......Att......Yds
James Farrell, Haverhill......65......123......882
Scotty Brown, Andover......48......71......745
Drew Eason, Methuen......33......49......450
Blake Hebert, Central......37......68......347
Commonwealth Conference
Player, School......Comp......Att......Yds
Camden West, Whittier......76......130......878
Isaiah Suero, Gr. Lawrence......15......26......225
TOUCHDOWN PASSES
New Hampshire
Player, School......No.
Dom Coppeta, Timberlane......5
Josh Sweeney, Windham......5
Jake Travis, Pelham......4
Tim Hersom, Pinkerton......3
Nolan Lumley, Salem......2
Merrimack Valley Conference
Player, School......No.
Scotty Brown, Andover......9
James Farrell, Haverhill......6
Drew Eason, Methuen......6
Blake Hebert, Central......4
Commonwealth Conference
Player, School......No.
Camden West, Whittier......6
