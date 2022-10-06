SCORING

New Hampshire

Player, School......TD......PAT......Pts

Eddie DiGiulio, Timberlane......9......0......54

Tiger An, Windham......8......0......48

Cole Yennaco, Pinkerton......8......0......48

Jake Travis, Pelham......7......0......42

Alex Carroll, Pelham......7......0......42

Jacob Albert, Pinkerton......5......0......30

Liam Corman, Timberlane......5......0......30

Antonio Furtado, Pelham......0......27......27

Dom Coppeta, Timberlane......4......2......26

Bryan Desmarais, Windham......4......0......24

Liam Burke, Windham......0......23......23

Ben Wolthers, Pinkerton......1......12......18

Justice Casado, Salem......3......0......18

Scott Paquette, Pelham......3......0......18

Caden Michaud, Pinkerton......3......0......18

Harrison Bloom, Timberlane......0......18......18

David Croteau, Windham......3......0......18

David Jacques, Salem......2......2......14

Merrimack Valley Conference

Player, School......TD......PAT......Pts

Shane Eason, Methuen......12......2......74

Andrew Wetterwald, Andover......3......21......39

Mike Ryan, Central......2......14......26

Patrick Layman, Andover......4......0......24

Lincoln Beal, Andover......4......0......24

Markys Bridgewater, Central......4......0......24

Adrian Sarrette, Haverhill......4......0......24

James Federico, North Andover......4......0......24

Omar Aboutoui, Methuen......0......22......22

Drew Eason, Methuen......3......2......20

Scotty Brown, Andover......3......0......18

Matthias Latham, Central......3......0......18

Commonwealth Conference

Player, School......TD......PAT......Pts

Dan Knowlton, Whittier......3......2......20

Isaiah Suero, Gr. Lawrence......3......0......18

Noah Mercier, Whittier......2......0......12

Nick Almanzar, Whittier......2......0......12

RUSHING YARDAGE

New Hampshire

Player, School......Att......Yds......Avg

David Jacques, Salem......107......623......5.8

Eddie DiGiulio, Timberlane......54......407......7.5

Tiger An, Windham......87......400......4.6

Dom Coppeta, Timberlane......67......380......5.7

Cole Yennaco, Pinkerton......45......304......6.8

Jacob Albert, Pinkerton......33......301......9.1

Jake Travis, Pelham......19......299......15.7

Alex Carroll, Pelham......23......285......12.4

Liam Corman, Timberlane......32......216......6.8

Ethan Demmons, Pelham......25......215......8.6

Josh Sweeney, Windham......32......207......6.5

Bryan Desmarais, Windham......17......206......12.1

Merrimack Valley Conference

Player, School......Att......Yds......Avg

Shane Eason, Methuen......53......402......7.6

Markys Bridgewater, Central......22......298......13.5

Patrick Layman, Andover......27......269......10.0

Scotty Brown, Andover......42......250......6.0

Matthias Latham, Central......35......234......6.7

James Farrell, Haverhill......48......198......4.1

James Federico, North Andover......34......196......5.8

Commonwealth Conference

Player, School......Att......Yds......Avg

Isaiah Suero, Gr. Lawrence53......277......5.2

Alvin Nunez, Gr. Lawrence......31......187......6.0

Nick Almanzar, Whittier......46......183......4.0

RECEIVING YARDAGE

New Hampshire

Player, School......Catches......Yds......Avg

Bryan Desmarais, Windham......6......130......21.7

Matt Williams, Timberlane......6......125......20.8

Justice Casado, Salem......8......120......15.0

Merrimack Valley Conference

Player, School......Catches......Yds......Avg

Adrian Sarrette, Haverhill......30......456......15.2

Michael Capachietti, Andover......8......206......25.8

Xander Silva, Methuen......7......178......25.4

Devon Carreiro, Haverhill......12......141......11.8

Brian Dumont, Haverhill......13......132......10.2

Preston Zinter, Central......7......132......18.9

Dante Berger, Andover......7......130......18.6

Andrew Wetterwald, Andover......6......128......21.3

Commonwealth Conference

Player, School......Catches......Yds......Avg

Daniel Knowlton, Whittier......23......243......10.6

Thomas Galvin, Whittier......16......159......10.0

Noah Mercier, Whittier......6......106......17.7

Chase Bowen, Whittier......9......105......11.7

TOUCHDOWN CATCHES

New Hampshire

Player, School......No.

Bryan Desmarais, Windham......3

Jake Cawthron, Pelham......2

Jaden Mwangi, Timberlane......2

Merrimack Valley Conference

Player, School......No.

Adrian Sarrette, Haverhill......4

Andrew Wetterwald, Andover......3

Michael Capachietti, Andover......2

Mike Ryan, Central......2

Shane Eason, Methuen......2

Anesti Touma, Methuen......2

Commonwealth Conference

Player, School......No.

Dan Knowlton, Whittier......3

Noah Mercier, Whittier......2

PASSING YARDAGE

New Hampshire

Player, School......Comp......Att......Yds

Dom Coppeta, Timberlane......21......41......355

Nolan Lumley, Salem......17......47......346

Jake Travis, Pelham......13......21......239

Josh Sweeney, Windham......16......42......236

Tim Hersom, Pinkerton......19......42......180

Merrimack Valley Conference

Player, School......Comp......Att......Yds

James Farrell, Haverhill......65......123......882

Scotty Brown, Andover......48......71......745

Drew Eason, Methuen......33......49......450

Blake Hebert, Central......37......68......347

Commonwealth Conference

Player, School......Comp......Att......Yds

Camden West, Whittier......76......130......878

Isaiah Suero, Gr. Lawrence......15......26......225

TOUCHDOWN PASSES

New Hampshire

Player, School......No.

Dom Coppeta, Timberlane......5

Josh Sweeney, Windham......5

Jake Travis, Pelham......4

Tim Hersom, Pinkerton......3

Nolan Lumley, Salem......2

Merrimack Valley Conference

Player, School......No.

Scotty Brown, Andover......9

James Farrell, Haverhill......6

Drew Eason, Methuen......6

Blake Hebert, Central......4

Commonwealth Conference

Player, School......No.

Camden West, Whittier......6

