Monday, May 9
Baseball
Haverhill at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Billerica at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Salem at Alvirne, 4 p.m.; Andover at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Goffstown, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Manchester Memorial, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Dover at Salem, 4 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Berwick at Brooks, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Acton-Boxborough, 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Salem at Dover, 4 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 4 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Windham, 4 p.m.; Merrimack at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.
Softball
Central Catholic at Burlington; Billerica at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Alvirne at Salem, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 4 p.m.; Goffstown at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Windham, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Methuen at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Windham at Bow, 4 p.m.; Andover at Shrewsbury, 4 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Bow at Windham, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Andover at Shrewsbury, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Souhegan, 4 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Burlington at Greater Lawrence, 5:15 p.m.; Goffstown at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; John Stark at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 5:30 p.m.; Windham at Bishop Guertin, 5:45 p.m.; Chelmsford at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Coe-Brown at Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 10
Baseball
Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Billerica at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 5 p.m.; Pinkerton at Merrimack, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Haverhill at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at North Andover, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Andover at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Notre Dame at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Mystic Valley, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Andover at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Burlington, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Pinkerton at Londonderry, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Pinkerton at Londonderry, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Greater Lawrence at Innovation Academy, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 11
Baseball
Brooks at Lawrence Academy, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Cushing Academy, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Goffstown at Salem, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Windham, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 7 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Governor’s Academy at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Dexter Southfield School, 3:15 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Portsmouth at Windham, 4:30 p.m.; Hanover at Windham, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Brooks at Lawrence Academy, 3 p.m.; Milton Academy at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Portsmouth at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.
Softball
Methuen at Dracut; Phillips at BB&N, 3:15 p.m.; Lawrence Academy at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 3:45 p.m.; Exeter at Windham, 4 p.m.; Salem at Goffstown, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Andover, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Bedford, 4 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Brooks at Lawrence Academy, 3 p.m.; Central Catholic at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Souhegan at Windham, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Andover at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 4 p.m.; Hanover at Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Phillips at Milton Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Lawrence Academy at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 3:45 p.m.; Windham at Souhegan, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Andover, 4 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Salem at Hanover, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Pingree at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Salem at Portsmouth, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Lowell at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Pingree at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Methuen, 3:45 p.m.; Salem at Portsmouth, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Methuen at Billerica; Bishop Guertin at Timberlane, 4:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Coe-Brown, 5:15 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 5:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Haverhill, 5:30 p.m.; Andover at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.; Windham at Hollis-Brookline, 5:45 p.m.; John Stark at Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 12
Baseball
Nashua North at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Timberlane at John Stark, 4 p.m.; Windham at Hanover, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Shrewsbury, 7 p.m.
Softball
Portsmouth at Salem, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Haverhill, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Nashua North at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Pinkerton at Nashua North, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Merrimack, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Georgetown at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Merrimack, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.
Friday, May 13
Baseball
Lowell at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Andover, 4 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Alvirne at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Manchester Central at Windham, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 6 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Whittier at Mystic Valley, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Coe-Brown, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Mystic Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Dover at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.; Dracut at North Andover, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Softball
Methuen at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Windham at Manchester Central, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.; Minuteman at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Alvirne, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua North, 4 p.m.; Lawrence Academy at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Methuen at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Coe-Brown at Windham, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 4 p.m.; Nashua North at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Brooks at Phillips, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Haverhill at Billerica, 3:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Lawrence, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Windham at White Plains; North Andover at Foxborough, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Windham at White Plains; North Andover at Foxborough, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Salem at Windham, 5:15 p.m.; Methuen at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Andover, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 6 p.m.; Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 14
Baseball
Beverly at Central Catholic; Deerfield Academy at Phillips, 12:30 p.m.; Thayer Academy at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Beverly at Methuen, 10 a.m.; Pomfret at Phillips, 2 p.m.; Brooks at Middlesex School, 2:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Algonquin, 3 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Methuen at Beverly, 10 a.m.; Hanover at Timberlane, 11 a.m.; Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 2:30 p.m.; Thayer Academy at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.
Softball
Deerfield Academy at Phillips, 12:30 p.m.; Brooks at Thayer Academy, 3 p.m.; Malden at Whittier, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Thayer Academy at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.; Phillips at Choate, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Phillips at Kent, 9 a.m.; Brooks at Thayer Academy, 3 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Windham at Nashua North; Central Catholic at Andover, 9 a.m.
Girls Track and Field
Windham at Nashua North; Central Catholic at Andover, 9 a.m.
