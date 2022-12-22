Lawrence girls hoops

Haverhill’s Sydney Spencer passes the ball as Lawrence’s Kelsie Martinez plays tight defense last year. Lawrence plays host to Gr. Lawrence on Friday morning at 10:30 a.m.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

Monday, Dec. 26

Boys Ice Hockey

Greater Lawrence at Northeast Metro, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Boys Basketball

Peabody at Whittier, 12:30 p.m.; Beverly at Newburyport, 1:30 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 3:15 p.m.; St. John's Prep at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; Georgetown at Lowell Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 7:45 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Lawrence at Greater Lawrence, 10:30 a.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 2:30 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Westford Academy at Pentucket, 4:15 p.m.; Natick at Methuen, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 6:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Peabody, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Pentucket at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Timberlane at Sanborn, 7 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Andover at Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 9:30 a.m.; Pelham at Plymouth, 10 a.m.; Timberlane at Windham, 2:30 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Andover at Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 9:30 a.m.; Pelham at Plymouth, 10 a.m.; Timberlane at Windham, 2:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Pinkerton at Lowell; North Andover at Marshfield, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Girls Basketball

Whittier at Malden, 11:15 a.m.; Everett at Lawrence, 11:30 a.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Tewksbury at Andover, 12:45 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Cathedral at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Wilmington, 5 p.m.; Braintree at Andover, 7:10 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Framingham at Methuen, 12 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 1:50 p.m.; Haverhill at Mansfield, 2 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Haverhill at Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Hanover, 12 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Haverhill at Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Hanover, 12 p.m.

Wrestling

Pinkerton at Lowell; Greater Lawrence at Pentucket; North Andover at Marshfield, 9 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Boys Basketball

Dracut at Triton, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Amesbury at Dedham High, 1 p.m.; Georgetown at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.; Goffstown at Salem, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Goffstown at Windham, 7 p.m.; Pinkerton at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

Girls Basketball

Greater Lawrence at Lawrence, 10:30 a.m.; Brooks at Hoosac School, 3:30 p.m.; Whittier at Somerville, 5:15 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Salem at Nashua North, 10 a.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Shawsheen Valley at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Newburyport at Bishop Fenwick, 8 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Haverhill at Newburyport, 12 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Salem at Plymouth, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Oyster River, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Bedford, 2:30 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Salem at Plymouth, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Oyster River, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Bedford, 2:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Lawrence at Wakefield, 9 a.m.; Triton at Framingham, 9 a.m.; Timberlane at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31

Girls Basketball

Brooks at Tilton, 1:45 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Newburyport at Westford Academy, 1:40 p.m.; Beverly at Triton, 2 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Central Catholic at Methuen, 11 a.m.

Wrestling

North Andover at Beverly; Andover at Shawsheen Valley, 8:30 a.m.; Greater Lawrence at Arlington, 9 a.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you