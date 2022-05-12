FRIDAY
Baseball
Lowell at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Andover, 4 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Alvirne at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Manchester Central at Windham, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 6 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Whittier at Mystic Valley, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Coe-Brown, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Mystic Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Dover at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.; Dracut at North Andover, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Softball
Methuen at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Windham at Manchester Central, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.; Minuteman at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Alvirne, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua North, 4 p.m.; Lawrence Academy at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Methuen at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Coe-Brown at Windham, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 4 p.m.; Nashua North at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Brooks at Phillips, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Haverhill at Billerica, 3:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Lawrence, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Windham at White Plains; North Andover at Foxborough, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Windham at White Plains; North Andover at Foxborough, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Salem at Windham, 5:15 p.m.; Methuen at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Andover, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 6 p.m.; Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Baseball
Beverly at Central Catholic; Deerfield Academy at Phillips, 12:30 p.m.; Thayer Academy at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Beverly at Methuen, 10 a.m.; Pomfret at Phillips, 2 p.m.; Brooks at Middlesex School, 2:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Algonquin, 3 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Methuen at Beverly, 10 a.m.; Hanover at Timberlane, 11 a.m.; Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 2:30 p.m.; Thayer Academy at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.
Softball
Deerfield Academy at Phillips, 12:30 p.m.; Brooks at Thayer Academy, 3 p.m.; Malden at Whittier, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Thayer Academy at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.; Phillips at Choate, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Phillips at Kent, 9 a.m.; Brooks at Thayer Academy, 3 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Windham at Nashua North; Central Catholic at Andover, 9 a.m.
Girls Track and Field
Windham at Nashua North; Central Catholic at Andover, 9 a.m.
