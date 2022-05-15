Monday, May 16
Baseball
Methuen at Billerica; Lawrence at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Windham at Goffstown, 4 p.m.; St Sebastian at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Exeter at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.; Salem at Bishop Guertin, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Bishop Guertin at Salem, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 4 p.m.; Windham at Hollis-Brookline, 4 p.m.
Softball
Central Catholic at Dracut, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Goffstown at Windham, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Salem, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Haverhill at Tewksbury, 3:30 p.m.; ConVal at Windham, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Salem, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Bedford, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Lawrence, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Haverhill at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Methuen, 4 p.m.; ConVal at Windham, 4 p.m.; Salem at Nashua South, 4 p.m.; Bedford at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Windham at Londonderry, 5:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Dover, 5:15 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 5:30 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 5:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Keene at Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 17
Baseball
Whittier at Essex Tech, 4 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Salem at Nashua South, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Central Catholic at Billerica; Methuen at Lowell; Hollis-Brookline at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; John Stark at Windham, 4 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Lowell at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Softball
Lawrence at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Essex Tech at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Lynn Tech at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Windham at Souhegan, 3:30 p.m.; Keene at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Manchester Central at Salem, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Windham at Souhegan, 3:30 p.m.; Keene at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Manchester Central at Salem, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Greater Lawrence at KIPP Academy, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Winchester, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 18
Baseball
Methuen at Dracut; Middlesex School at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Manchester Central at Salem, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Dover, 4 p.m.; Dexter Southfield School at Phillips, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Windham, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Portsmouth, 5 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Souhegan at Salem, 4 p.m.; Essex Tech at Whittier, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Phillips at Thayer Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Middlesex School at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Whittier at Essex Tech, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Softball
Tewksbury at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Windham at Bedford, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Salem at Manchester Central, 4 p.m.; Dover at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Portsmouth at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 6 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Haverhill at Chelmsford, 3:30 p.m.; Middlesex School at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Andover at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Manchester Central, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Thayer Academy at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Brooks at Middlesex School, 3:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Alvirne at Windham, 4 p.m.; Methuen at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Kennett, 4 p.m.; Manchester Central at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Andover at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Andover at Lowell, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Andover at Lowell, 9 a.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Northfield Mt Hermon at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Lowell at North Andover, 5:15 p.m.; Salem at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 5:30 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 5:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Goffstown, 5:30 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 19
Baseball
Shawsheen Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Timberlane, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Goffstown at Windham, 4 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.; B.C. High at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Portsmouth, 6:30 p.m.; Shrewsbury at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 6 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at KIPP Academy, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Concord-Carlisle at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Andover at St. John's Prep, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Andover at Wellesley, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
North Middlesex Regional at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Windham at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.
Friday, May 20
Baseball
Haverhill at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Salem at Keene, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Windham, 4 p.m.; Dover at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Timberlane at Bow, 4 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Salem at Merrimack, 5 p.m.; Whittier at Malden, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Methuen at Tewksbury; Merrimack at Salem, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Malden, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Windham, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Softball
Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Windham at Nashua South, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Keene at Salem, 4 p.m.; Bishop Fenwick at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Dover, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Dover at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Salem at Keene, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Tewksbury at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Keene at Salem, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Dover, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 4:15 p.m.; Phillips at Brooks, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Methuen at Lowell; Haverhill at Andover, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Lawrence, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 21
Baseball
Central Catholic at St. John's Shrewsbury; Andover at Newton North, 2 p.m.; Brooks at St Sebastian, 3 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Pinkerton at St. John's Prep, 11 a.m.; Phillips at Berkshire, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Central Catholic at Wayland; Peabody at Methuen, 11:15 a.m.
Boys Tennis
Brooks at St Sebastian, 3 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Windham at Londonderry; Lawrence at Chelmsford, 10 a.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 10 a.m.; Andover at Lowell, 10 a.m.
Girls Track and Field
Windham at Londonderry; North Andover at Chelmsford, 10 a.m.; Andover at Lowell, 10 a.m.; Lawrence at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.