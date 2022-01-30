Note: This does not include games rescheduled from Saturday.
Monday, Jan. 31
Boys Basketball
Timberlane at Alvirne, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Londonderry, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Greater Lawrence at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.; Londonderry at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Trinity at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Winnacunnet, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Marblehead at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Salem at Bishop Brady, 8:50 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Masconomet at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Boys Basketball
Whittier at Northeast Metro, 5:15 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Chelmsford at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 5:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Whittier, 6:15 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Plymouth, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Pelham at Londonderry, 7 p.m.; Dracut at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Windham at Exeter, 3 p.m.; Bishop Fenwick at Newburyport, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Westford Academy at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Masconomet at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Salem at Nashua South, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Boys Basketball
Phillips at Tilton, 4 p.m.; Brooks at Middlesex, 4:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Alvirne, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Exeter, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Bedford, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Phillips at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Bedford at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Exeter at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
North Andover at Newton South, 4 p.m.; Deerfield Academy at Phillips, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Manchester Central, 4 p.m.; Matignon at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Minuteman at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Salem at Nashua North, 7:10 p.m.; Concord at Windham, 7:40 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Oyster River at Pinkerton, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Tabor Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Boston Latin at Central Catholic, 3:50 p.m.; Thayer Academy at Brooks, 4 p.m.; Shrewsbury at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Newburyport at Beverly, 6:20 p.m.; Bishop Fenwick at Andover, 7 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Governor’s Academy at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Innovation Academy, 4 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Governor’s Academy at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Innovation Academy, 4 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Phillips at St. Paul’s, 2 p.m.; Timberlane at Portsmouth, 4 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Phillips at St. Paul’s, 2 p.m.; Andover at Austin Prep, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Portsmouth, 4 p.m.
Wrestling
Pinkerton at Timberlane; Brooks at Roxbury Latin, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Governor’s Academy, 3 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Excel Academy, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Methuen, 6 p.m.; New Bedford at Whittier, 6 p.m.; Pentucket at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Windham at Exeter, 6 p.m.; Andover at Sharon, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Tewksbury at North Andover, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Boys Basketball
Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Coe-Brown at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Merrimack at Timberlane, 7 p.m.
Boys Skiing
North Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at St. John’s Prep, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Andover at Haverhill
Friday, Feb. 4
Boys Basketball
Greater Lowell at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Thayer Academy at Phillips, 5:30 p.m.; New Mission at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.; KIPP Academy at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Nashua South at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester Central at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Portsmouth, 7 p.m.; Tewksbury at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Windham at Keene, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Whittier at Greater Lowell, 5:15 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Minuteman, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Tewksbury, 6 p.m.; Salem at Manchester Central, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua South, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Keene at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Billerica, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Phillips at Belmont Hill, 5 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Lebanon at Pinkerton, 7:50 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Boys Basketball
St Sebastian at Phillips, 2:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Brooks at Kimball Union, 3 p.m.; Middlesex School at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Exeter at Salem, 1 p.m.; North Andover at Boston Latin, 2 p.m.; Dexter Southfield School at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.; Middlesex School at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Cambridge at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 5:30 p.m.; Rockport at Amesbury, 5:50 p.m.; Spaulding at Timberlane, 7:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Westford Academy, 7:40 p.m.; Windham at Pinkerton, 8:20 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Winthrop at Newburyport, 12 p.m.; New Hampton at Phillips, 1:10 p.m.; Brooks at Nobles, 3 p.m.; Central Catholic at Wayland, 5 p.m.; Bedford at Pinkerton, 6:10 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Andover at Acton-Boxborough, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Bishop Guertin at Timberlane; Nashua South at Pinkerton, 9 a.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 9 a.m.; Newburyport at Whittier, 9:30 a.m.; Salem at Methuen, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Windham, 10 a.m.; Brooks at Belmont Hill, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 6
Girls Basketball
Pelham at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 12:15 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 12:15 p.m.
