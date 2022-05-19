Friday, May 20
Baseball
Haverhill at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Salem at Keene, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Windham, 4 p.m.; Dover at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Timberlane at Bow, 4 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Salem at Merrimack, 5 p.m.; Whittier at Malden, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Methuen at Tewksbury; Merrimack at Salem, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Malden, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Windham, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Softball
Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Windham at Nashua South, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Keene at Salem, 4 p.m.; Bishop Fenwick at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Dover, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Dover at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Salem at Keene, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Tewksbury at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Keene at Salem, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Dover, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 4:15 p.m.; Phillips at Brooks, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Methuen at Lowell; Haverhill at Andover, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Lawrence, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 21
Baseball
Central Catholic at St. John’s Shrewsbury; Andover at Newton North, 2 p.m.; Brooks at St Sebastian, 3 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Pinkerton at St. John’s Prep, 11 a.m.; Phillips at Berkshire, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Central Catholic at Wayland; Peabody at Methuen, 11:15 a.m.
Boys Tennis
Brooks at St Sebastian, 3 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Windham at Londonderry; Lawrence at Chelmsford, 10 a.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 10 a.m.; Andover at Lowell, 10 a.m.
Girls Track and Field
Windham at Londonderry; North Andover at Chelmsford, 10 a.m.; Andover at Lowell, 10 a.m.; Lawrence at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.
