Monday, May 23
Baseball
Central Catholic at Billerica, 3:45 p.m.; Londonderry at Salem, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Windham at Trinity, 4 p.m.; Andover at Shrewsbury, 4:15 p.m.; Catholic Memorial at North Andover, 4:30 p.m.; Brooks at Governor's Academy, 4:45 p.m.; Timberlane at Portsmouth, 5 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Exeter at Salem, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Windham, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua South, 4 p.m.; Mystic Valley at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Marblehead, 5 p.m.; Andover at St. John's Prep, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Georgetown at Malden Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; ConVal at Windham, 4 p.m.; Salem at Exeter, 4 p.m.; Triton at St. Mary's, 4 p.m.; Brooks at Governor's Academy, 4:45 p.m.; Nashua South at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.; Timberlane at Portsmouth, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Trinity at Windham, 4 p.m.; Salem at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Essex Tech, 4 p.m.; Mystic Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Portsmouth at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Rockport, 4 p.m.; Shrewsbury at Andover, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Central Catholic at Chelmsford; Tewksbury at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Rockport, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4:15 p.m.; Brooks at Governor's Academy, 4:45 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Amesbury at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Rockport at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame at Andover, 4 p.m.; Governor's Academy at Brooks, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Essex Tech at North Andover, 5:15 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Lawrence at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 5:30 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 5:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 24
Baseball
Greater Lawrence at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Lynn Tech at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
St. Mary's at Triton, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Billerica, 5 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Billerica at North Andover, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 6 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Softball
Georgetown at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Pentucket at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Salem at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 5:45 p.m.; Winchester at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; Salem at Winnacunnet, 6 p.m.; Windham at Mascenic, 6:15 p.m.
Wednesday, May 25
Baseball
Belmont Hill at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Triton at Masconomet, 3:45 p.m.; Andover at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Bishop Guertin, 4 p.m.; St. John's Prep at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Windham at Keene, 4:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 5 p.m.; Pentucket at Danvers, 7 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Haverhill at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Salem at Dover, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Austin Prep, 4 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Pingree, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Wilmington, 4 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Windham, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Phillips at Brooks, 2:45 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.; Andover at Austin Prep, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Concord, 7 p.m.
Softball
Methuen at Billerica; Brooks at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Trinity at Salem, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Masconomet, 4 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Andover at Lexington, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Belmont Hill at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 3 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Essex Tech at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.; St. John's Prep at Haverhill, 5:30 p.m.; Andover at Lexington, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 26
Baseball
Lowell Catholic at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Haverhill at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Stoneham at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Beverly, 4:15 p.m.; Burlington at North Andover, 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Windham at Pembroke, 4 p.m.; Beverly at Methuen, 4:15 p.m.
Softball
Lowell Catholic at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Nashoba Regional, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Peabody, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Lowell Catholic at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Souhegan at Windham, 5:15 p.m.
Friday, May 27
Baseball
Whittier at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Nashua North at Windham, 4 p.m.; Salem at Merrimack, 4:30 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Timberlane at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Windham, 4 p.m.; Andover at Austin Prep, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lexington, 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 5:30 p.m.; Wayland at North Andover, 7 p.m.
Softball
Andover at Methuen; Windham at Nashua North, 4 p.m.; Merrimack at Salem, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Minuteman at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Pinkerton at Salem, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Pinkerton at Salem, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Pinkerton at TBA, 4:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Burlington, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 28
Baseball
B.C. High at Central Catholic; Newburyport at Georgetown, 10 a.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 2 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 2 p.m.; Andover at Peabody, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Peabody, 7 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Exeter at Phillips, 2 p.m.
Softball
Andover at Methuen; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 2 p.m.; Burlington at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Windham at Pelham, 10 a.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 1 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Windham at Pelham, 10 a.m.; Exeter at Phillips, 1 p.m.
