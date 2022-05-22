Methuen softball captains

The Methuen softball captains are, from left, Jenny Grelle, Avry Nelson and Makenna Donovan. They will host Andover High on Saturday.

Monday, May 23

Baseball

Central Catholic at Billerica, 3:45 p.m.; Londonderry at Salem, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Windham at Trinity, 4 p.m.; Andover at Shrewsbury, 4:15 p.m.; Catholic Memorial at North Andover, 4:30 p.m.; Brooks at Governor's Academy, 4:45 p.m.; Timberlane at Portsmouth, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Exeter at Salem, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Windham, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua South, 4 p.m.; Mystic Valley at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Marblehead, 5 p.m.; Andover at St. John's Prep, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Georgetown at Malden Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; ConVal at Windham, 4 p.m.; Salem at Exeter, 4 p.m.; Triton at St. Mary's, 4 p.m.; Brooks at Governor's Academy, 4:45 p.m.; Nashua South at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.; Timberlane at Portsmouth, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Trinity at Windham, 4 p.m.; Salem at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Essex Tech, 4 p.m.; Mystic Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Portsmouth at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Rockport, 4 p.m.; Shrewsbury at Andover, 4:15 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Central Catholic at Chelmsford; Tewksbury at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Rockport, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4:15 p.m.; Brooks at Governor's Academy, 4:45 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Amesbury at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Rockport at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame at Andover, 4 p.m.; Governor's Academy at Brooks, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Essex Tech at North Andover, 5:15 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Lawrence at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 5:30 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 5:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 24

Baseball

Greater Lawrence at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Lynn Tech at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

St. Mary's at Triton, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Billerica, 5 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Billerica at North Andover, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 6 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Softball

Georgetown at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Pentucket at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 4:15 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Salem at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 5:45 p.m.; Winchester at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; Salem at Winnacunnet, 6 p.m.; Windham at Mascenic, 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25

Baseball

Belmont Hill at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Triton at Masconomet, 3:45 p.m.; Andover at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Bishop Guertin, 4 p.m.; St. John's Prep at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Windham at Keene, 4:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 5 p.m.; Pentucket at Danvers, 7 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Haverhill at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Salem at Dover, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Austin Prep, 4 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Pingree, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Wilmington, 4 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Windham, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Phillips at Brooks, 2:45 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.; Andover at Austin Prep, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Concord, 7 p.m.

Softball

Methuen at Billerica; Brooks at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Trinity at Salem, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Masconomet, 4 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Andover at Lexington, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Belmont Hill at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 3 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Essex Tech at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.; St. John's Prep at Haverhill, 5:30 p.m.; Andover at Lexington, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 26

Baseball

Lowell Catholic at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Haverhill at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Stoneham at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Beverly, 4:15 p.m.; Burlington at North Andover, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Windham at Pembroke, 4 p.m.; Beverly at Methuen, 4:15 p.m.

Softball

Lowell Catholic at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Nashoba Regional, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Peabody, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 4:15 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Lowell Catholic at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Souhegan at Windham, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, May 27

Baseball

Whittier at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Nashua North at Windham, 4 p.m.; Salem at Merrimack, 4:30 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Timberlane at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Windham, 4 p.m.; Andover at Austin Prep, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lexington, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 5:30 p.m.; Wayland at North Andover, 7 p.m.

Softball

Andover at Methuen; Windham at Nashua North, 4 p.m.; Merrimack at Salem, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Minuteman at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Pinkerton at Salem, 4 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Pinkerton at Salem, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Pinkerton at TBA, 4:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Burlington, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 28

Baseball

B.C. High at Central Catholic; Newburyport at Georgetown, 10 a.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 2 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 2 p.m.; Andover at Peabody, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Peabody, 7 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Exeter at Phillips, 2 p.m.

Softball

Andover at Methuen; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 2 p.m.; Burlington at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Windham at Pelham, 10 a.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 1 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Windham at Pelham, 10 a.m.; Exeter at Phillips, 1 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you