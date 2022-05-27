Methuen softball captains

The Methuen softball captains are, from left, Jenny Grelle, Avry Nelson and Makenna Donovan. They will host Andover High on Saturday.

Friday, May 27

Baseball

Whittier at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Nashua North at Windham, 4 p.m.; Salem at Merrimack, 4:30 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Timberlane at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Windham, 4 p.m.; Andover at Austin Prep, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lexington, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 5:30 p.m.; Wayland at North Andover, 7 p.m.

Softball

Andover at Methuen; Windham at Nashua North, 4 p.m.; Merrimack at Salem, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Minuteman at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Pinkerton at Salem, 4 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Pinkerton at Salem, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Pinkerton at TBA, 4:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Burlington, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 28

Baseball

B.C. High at Central Catholic; Newburyport at Georgetown, 10 a.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 2 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 2 p.m.; Andover at Peabody, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Peabody, 7 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Exeter at Phillips, 2 p.m.

Softball

Andover at Methuen; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 2 p.m.; Burlington at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Windham at Pelham, 10 a.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 1 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Windham at Pelham, 10 a.m.; Exeter at Phillips, 1 p.m.

