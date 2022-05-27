Friday, May 27
Baseball
Whittier at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Nashua North at Windham, 4 p.m.; Salem at Merrimack, 4:30 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Timberlane at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Windham, 4 p.m.; Andover at Austin Prep, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lexington, 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 5:30 p.m.; Wayland at North Andover, 7 p.m.
Softball
Andover at Methuen; Windham at Nashua North, 4 p.m.; Merrimack at Salem, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Minuteman at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Pinkerton at Salem, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Pinkerton at Salem, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Pinkerton at TBA, 4:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Burlington, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 28
Baseball
B.C. High at Central Catholic; Newburyport at Georgetown, 10 a.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 2 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 2 p.m.; Andover at Peabody, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Peabody, 7 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Exeter at Phillips, 2 p.m.
Softball
Andover at Methuen; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 2 p.m.; Burlington at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Windham at Pelham, 10 a.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 1 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Windham at Pelham, 10 a.m.; Exeter at Phillips, 1 p.m.
