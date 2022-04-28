Friday, April 29
Baseball
Windham at Salem, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Saugus, 4 p.m.; Manchester Central at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Goffstown, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 6 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Methuen at Tewksbury; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Keene at Salem, 4 p.m.; Windham at Derryfield, 4 p.m.; Oyster River at Timberlane, 4:30 p.m.; Roxbury Latin at Brooks, 5 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 5 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Triton at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Salem at Keene, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Concord at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Chelmsford at Methuen; Triton at Malden Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Salem at Windham, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Manchester Central, 4 p.m.; Goffstown at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Rockport, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Newburyport at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Lawrence, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Haverhill at Chelmsford, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Coe-Brown, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Triton at Sandwich, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Triton at Sandwich, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Greater Lawrence at Malden, 5 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 30
Baseball
Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 10 a.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 10 a.m.; Rockport at Amesbury, 10 a.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 11 a.m.; Stony Brook at Phillips, 1 p.m.; Lincoln-Sudbury at Andover, 2 p.m.; Brooks at St. George's, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Hingham at Pinkerton, 1 p.m.; Phillips at Deerfield Academy, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Brewster at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Brooks at St. George's, 4 p.m.
Softball
Austin Prep at Phillips, 1:30 p.m.; Concord-Carlisle at Amesbury, 2 p.m.; St. George's at Brooks, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Brooks at St. George's, 3 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Exeter at Phillips, 3 p.m.; St. George's at Brooks, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Windham at Coe-Brown, 9 a.m.; Lawrence at Braintree, 9 a.m.
Girls Track and Field
Windham at Coe-Brown, 9 a.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 9 a.m.; Lawrence at Braintree, 9:30 a.m.
Boys Volleyball
Northfield Mt Hermon at Phillips, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 1
Baseball
Central Catholic at Lowell
