Saturday, Sept. 16
Boys Cross Country
North Andover at Dracut, 9 a.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua North, 10 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
Pinkerton at Nashua North, 10 a.m.
Field Hockey
Worcester Academy at Brooks, 2 p.m.; Andover at Sutton, 2:30 p.m.; Thayer Academy at Phillips, 2:30 p.m.
Football
Central Catholic at St. John's Prep, 1:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Methuen at Tewksbury, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Newburyport, 10 a.m.; Timberlane at Bishop Guertin, 11 a.m.; Windham at Hanover, 12 p.m.; Medford at North Andover, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Beverly at Methuen, 10 a.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 2 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Phillips at Taft, 2:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 18
Field Hockey
Timberlane at Keene, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Golf
Greater Lawrence at Lowell Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Pelham at ConVal, 3:30 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Shawsheen Valley at Whittier, 4:30 p.m.; Phillips at Belmont Hill, 4:45 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Fellowship Christian at South Merrimack, 3:15 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Goffstown at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Pentucket at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; ConVal at Pelham, 5:45 p.m.; Salem at Hollis-Brookline, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Keene, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Boys Cross Country
Timberlane at Dover, 4 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Dover at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 4:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
Bow at Pelham, 4 p.m.
Golf
Lowell at North Andover, 3 p.m.; Timberlane at Goffstown, 3:30 p.m.; Alvirne at Windham, 3:30 p.m.; Pelham at Plymouth, 3:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Nashoba Regional at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Milford, 4 p.m.; Keene at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Greater Lawrence at Nashoba Regional, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Windham, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Nashua South, 4 p.m.; Souhegan at Pelham, 4:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 6 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Dublin at Fellowship Christian, 3:30 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lowell, 5:15 p.m.; Innovation Academy at Greater Lawrence, 5:15 p.m.
