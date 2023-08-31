230811-et-cru-SalemFootball-9.jpg

The Salem Blue Devils, shown here during a summer workout, open their season on Friday night in Keene, N.H.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

Thursday, Aug. 31

Football

Windham at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Timberlane at Exeter, 7 p.m.

Golf

Bow at Timberlane, 3 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 3:15 p.m.; Dracut at Central Catholic, 3:15 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 3:15 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Windham at Goffstown, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Concord at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Salem, 4 p.m.; Nashua North at Timberlane, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Pinkerton at Concord, 4 p.m.; Salem at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Nashua North, 4 p.m.; Windham at Nashua South, 6 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Pelham at John Stark, 5:45 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1

Field Hockey

Salem at Dover, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Windham, 4 p.m.; Portsmouth at Pelham, 4:15 p.m.

Football

Salem at Keene, 6:30 p.m.; Pelham at Manchester West, 7 p.m.

Golf

Nashoba Regional at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Pelham at Trinity, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Windham, 4 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Salem at Dover, 6:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Portsmouth, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Boys Cross Country

Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 10 a.m.

Girls Cross Country

Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 10 a.m.

