Thursday, Aug. 31
Football
Windham at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Timberlane at Exeter, 7 p.m.
Golf
Bow at Timberlane, 3 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 3:15 p.m.; Dracut at Central Catholic, 3:15 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 3:15 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Windham at Goffstown, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Concord at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Salem, 4 p.m.; Nashua North at Timberlane, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Pinkerton at Concord, 4 p.m.; Salem at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Nashua North, 4 p.m.; Windham at Nashua South, 6 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Pelham at John Stark, 5:45 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 1
Field Hockey
Salem at Dover, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Windham, 4 p.m.; Portsmouth at Pelham, 4:15 p.m.
Football
Salem at Keene, 6:30 p.m.; Pelham at Manchester West, 7 p.m.
Golf
Nashoba Regional at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Pelham at Trinity, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Windham, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Salem at Dover, 6:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Portsmouth, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Boys Cross Country
Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 10 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 10 a.m.
