Thursday, May 5
Baseball
Beverly at Methuen, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Dracut, 3:45 p.m.; Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 4 p.m.; Shawsheen at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Windham at Portsmouth, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Timberlane at Kennett, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Souhegan, 4 p.m.; Windham at Coe-Brown, 4 p.m.
Softball
Portsmouth at Windham, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 4 p.m.; Mystic Valley at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Track and Field
Pinkerton at Portsmouth, 4 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Northeast, 4 p.m.; Windham at Portsmouth, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Greater Lawrence at Lowell Catholic, 5 p.m.; Lawrence at St. John's Prep, 6 p.m.
Friday, May 6
Baseball
Timberlane at Salem, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Groton, 4:45 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 6 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Methuen at Dracut; Salem at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Northeast at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Kingswood at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; St. Thomas at Windham, 4 p.m.; Souhegan at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Londonderry at Salem, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Northeast at Whittier, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Andover at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Dracut, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Salem at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Haverhill at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Windham at Hollis-Brookline, 4 p.m.; Lowell at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Lawrence, 4:15 p.m.; Phillips at Roxbury Latin, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Central Catholic at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 3:30 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Windham, 4 p.m.; Lowell at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Goffstown at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Lawrence, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Malden at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 5 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 5:15 p.m.; John Stark at Windham, 5:15 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 5:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Coe-Brown, 5:15 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; Goffstown at Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 7
Baseball
Roxbury Latin at Brooks, 2 p.m.; Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Brooks at St Sebastian, 3 p.m.; Newburyport at Norwell, 5 p.m.; Loomis Chaffee at Phillips, 6:15 p.m.; Medfield at Pinkerton, 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Brooks at Phillips Exeter, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Rivers, 3:15 p.m.
Softball
Brooks at Phillips Exeter, 2:30 p.m.; Worcester Academy at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Roxbury Latin at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Pingree at Brooks, 1:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Alvirne at Salem, 9 a.m.; Phillips at Avon, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Phillips at Choate, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 8
Baseball
Arlington at North Andover, 11 a.m.
