Thursday, Jan. 27
Boys Basketball
Methuen at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
ConVal at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Methuen at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Andover at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28
Boys Basketball
Kents Hill at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Lowell Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Loomis Chaffee at Phillips, 6 p.m.; Goffstown at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Concord, 6:30 p.m.; Merrimack at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Innovation Academy at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Salem at Merrimack, 6:30 p.m.; Londonderry at Windham, 6:30 p.m.;Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 6:45 p.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Windham at Keene, 6 p.m.; Salem at Bedford, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
North Andover at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Phillips at BB&N, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Chelmsford at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Lexington at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
North Andover at Methuen, 8 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29
Boys Basketball
Phillips at Nobles, 2 p.m.; BB&N at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.; Tech Boston at Lawrence, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Brooks at Cushing Academy, 3 p.m.; Kimball Union at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Bow at Salem, 11:20 a.m.; Andover at Westford Academy, 1:40 p.m.; Brooks at Governor's Academy, 3 p.m.; Trinity at Windham, 5:35 p.m.; Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Keene, 6 p.m.; Bedford at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Sanborn at John Stark, 7:30 p.m.; Lowell at North Andover, 7:50 p.m.; Central Catholic at Shrewsbury, 8 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Phillips at Deerfield Academy, 2:20 p.m.; Dexter Southfield School at Brooks, 3:15 p.m.; Longmeadow at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lincoln-Sudbury, 6:20 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Concord at Pinkerton, 8:20 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Central Catholic at Andover, 9 a.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Central Catholic at Andover, 10 a.m.
Boys Swimming
Phillips at Deerfield Academy, 2 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Phillips at Deerfield Academy, 2 p.m.
Wrestling
Timberlane at Nashoba Regional; Greater Lawrence at New Bedford Tech; North Andover at Methuen, 8 a.m.; Pinkerton at Concord, 8 a.m.; Haverhill at Bridgewater/Raynham, 9 a.m.; Andover at Duxbury, 9 a.m.; Lawrence at Methuen, 9:30 a.m.; Brooks at Phillips Exeter, 1 p.m.; Chelmsford at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Windham at Concord, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 30
Boys Basketball
Haverhill at Fitchburg, 3 p.m
Girls Basketball
Methuen at Melrose; Haverhill at Pentucket, 1:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Timberlane at Goffstown, 10:15 a.m.
Boys Swimming
Timberlane at Salem, 4 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Timberlane at Salem, 4 p.m.
Wrestling
Brooks at Phillips, 10 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 31
Boys Basketball
Timberlane at Alvirne, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Londonderry, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Greater Lawrence at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.; Londonderry at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Trinity at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Winnacunnet, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Marblehead at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Salem at Bishop Brady, 8:50 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Masconomet at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.
