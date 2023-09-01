Windham

Windham’s Jack Runda heads the ball against Hanover last November. Windham boys soccer opens its season at home on Saturday at 4 p.m. against Nashua South.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

Friday, Sept. 1

Field Hockey

Salem at Dover, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Windham, 4 p.m.; Portsmouth at Pelham, 4:15 p.m.

Football

Salem at Keene, 6:30 p.m.; Pelham at Manchester West, 7 p.m.

Golf

Nashoba Regional at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Pelham at Trinity, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Windham, 4 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Salem at Dover, 6:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Portsmouth, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Boys Cross Country

Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 10 a.m.

Girls Cross Country

Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Boys Cross Country

Pinkerton at Nashua North, 10 a.m.

Girls Cross Country

Pinkerton at Nashua North, 10 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 4

Girls Soccer

Peabody at Central Catholic, 1 p.m.

Trending Video

Recommended for you