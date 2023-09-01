Friday, Sept. 1
Field Hockey
Salem at Dover, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Windham, 4 p.m.; Portsmouth at Pelham, 4:15 p.m.
Football
Salem at Keene, 6:30 p.m.; Pelham at Manchester West, 7 p.m.
Golf
Nashoba Regional at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Pelham at Trinity, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Windham, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Salem at Dover, 6:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Portsmouth, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Boys Cross Country
Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 10 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 10 a.m.
Sunday, Sept. 3
Boys Cross Country
Pinkerton at Nashua North, 10 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
Pinkerton at Nashua North, 10 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 4
Girls Soccer
Peabody at Central Catholic, 1 p.m.
