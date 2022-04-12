Baseball
Phillips at Dexter Southfield School, 3:45 p.m.; Central Catholic at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Dover at Salem, 4 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Ipswich at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Trinity, 4 p.m.; Merrimack at Windham, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; South Portland at Pinkerton, 4:30 p.m.; BB&N at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Brooks at Groton, 3 p.m.; Northfield Mt Hermon at Phillips, 3:45 p.m.; Mystic Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Salem at Manchester Memorial, 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
BB&N at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Malden Catholic at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Dover at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Mystic Valley, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Deerfield Academy, 4 p.m.
Softball
Brooks at BB&N, 3 p.m.; Nobles at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Windham at Merrimack, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Salem at Dover, 4 p.m.; Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Andover at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Trinity at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Rockport, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Tennis
BB&N at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Newburyport at Rockport, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Milford at Windham, 4 p.m.; Dover at Salem, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Central Catholic at Chelmsford; Brooks at BB&N, 3 p.m.; Amesbury at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Rockport at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Windham at Milford, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Salem at Dover, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 4 p.m.; Alvirne at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame at Lawrence, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Central Catholic at Haverhill, 3:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Dover, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Central Catholic at Haverhill, 3:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Dover, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 3:30 p.m.; Dover at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 5:30 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Baseball
Tewksbury at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Essex Tech at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Bishop Fenwick, 4 p.m.; Windham at Bishop Guertin, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Salem, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Lynnfield at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Triton at Ipswich, 5 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bedford, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Ipswich at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Windham at Merrimack Valley, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Oyster River, 4:30 p.m.; Woburn at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Bishop Guertin at Windham, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Essex Tech, 4 p.m.; KIPP Academy at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Notre Dame at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Essex Tech, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Essex Tech, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech, 5 p.m.; Windham at Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Baseball
Everett at Greater Lawrence, 10 a.m.; Methuen at Andover, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Malden Catholic, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Dracut at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Belmont Hill at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Merrimack, 4:30 p.m.; Salem at Portsmouth, 5 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.; Windham at Kingswood, 5:30 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Manchester Memorial, 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Shawsheen Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.; Dexter Southfield School at Phillips, 6 p.m.
Softball
Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 3:45 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Triton at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Merrimack at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Governor’s Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Haverhill at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Windham at Goffstown, 4 p.m.; Alvirne at Salem, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Merrimack, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 4:15 p.m.; Phillips at Milton Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Andover at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Goffstown at Windham, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Manchester West at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Merrimack at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Lawrence, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Newburyport at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Newburyport at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Chelmsford at North Andover, 5:15 p.m.; Central Catholic at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Hollis-Brookline, 5:45 p.m.; Pinkerton at Souhegan, 5:45 p.m.
Baseball
Newburyport at North Reading, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Bedford, 12 p.m.; Phillips at Poly Prep, 1:30 p.m.; Brooks at Milton Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Central Catholic at Westford Academy, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Longmeadow, 1 p.m.; Timberlane at Nashua North, 1 p.m.; Phillips at Proctor Academy, 2 p.m.; Milton Academy at Brooks, 2 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Salem at Nashua South, 9:30 a.m.; Andover at Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.; Pingree at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Brooks at Milton Academy, 3 p.m.
Softball
Milton Academy at Brooks, 2 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Brooks at Milton Academy, 3 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bedford, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Bedford at Pinkerton, 9 a.m.; Winsor at Phillips, 1 p.m.; Milton Academy at Brooks, 2 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Windham at Pelham; Andover at Haverhill, 9 a.m.; Deerfield Academy at Phillips, 1 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Windham at Pelham; Andover at Haverhill, 9 a.m.; Deerfield Academy at Phillips, 1 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Phillips at Northfield Mt Hermon, 2 p.m.
