The Methuen Rangers hosted Framingham in girls basketball action Tuesday night.

Samantha Pfeil and Methuen take on Central Catholic on Thursday.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

Thursday, Dec. 15

Girls Basketball

Central Catholic at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Pelham at Londonderry, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Amesbury at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Waltham at Andover, 7:10 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Phillips at Lawrenceville, 9:30 a.m.; Phillips at Taft, 2:45 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Timberlane at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16

Boys Basketball

Ipswich at Whittier, 5:30 p.m.; KIPP Academy at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Phillips at Newman School, 6 p.m.; Dover at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Pelham at Coe-Brown, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Alvirne, 6:30 p.m.; Exeter at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Tewksbury at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Brooks at Loomis Chaffee, 2 p.m.; Phillips at Portsmouth Abbey, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Essex Tech, 5:15 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.; Alvirne at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Haverhill at Acton-Boxborough, 6 p.m.; Salem at Dover, 6:30 p.m.; Coe-Brown at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.; Bishop Brady at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Chelmsford, 7 p.m.; Phillips at Groton, 7 p.m.; Windham at Exeter, 7 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Salem at Keene, 6 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Pingree at Brooks, 9 a.m.; Phillips at Salisbury School, 3 p.m.; Central Catholic at Notre Dame Catholic, 6:45 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Phillips at Hotchkiss, 9:30 a.m.; Brooks at Dexter Southfield School, 12 p.m.; Phillips at Taft, 2:30 p.m.

Indoor Track

Windham at Pelham, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 4:30 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Salem, 7 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Bishop Guertin at Salem, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Girls Basketball

Phillips at Groton, 9 a.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Tewksbury at Methuen

Boys Ice Hockey

Andover at Shrewsbury; Phillips at Milton Academy, 9 a.m.; Windham at Bedford, 2 p.m.; Dracut at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Salem at Nashua South-Pelham, 6 p.m.; Somersworth at Timberlane, 6:20 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Minuteman, 6:20 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 7 p.m.; Phillips at Deerfield Academy, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Acton-Boxborough, 8 p.m.; Nashua North at Pinkerton, 8:10 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Brooks at Dexter Southfield School, 2 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 3 p.m.; Pinkerton at Manchester Central, 4:10 p.m.; Methuen at Westford Academy, 6 p.m.

Indoor Track

Andover at Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 9:30 a.m.; Pelham at Phillips Exeter, 1 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 2:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Haverhill at Wayland, 8 a.m.; Central Catholic at Wilmington, 8 a.m.; Phillips at Tabor Academy, 9 a.m.; Whittier at Wilmington, 9 a.m.; Andover at Londonderry, 9 a.m.; Pelham at Tyngsborough, 9 a.m.; Methuen at Wakefield, 9 a.m.; North Andover at Wilmington, 9 a.m.; Lawrence at Tyngsborough, 9 a.m.; Pinkerton at Hollis-Brookline, 9 a.m.; Greater Lawrence at Wakefield, 10 a.m.; Brooks at Tabor Academy, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Indoor Track

Pentucket at Newburyport, 10 a.m.; Timberlane at White Mountains, 12 p.m.

Swimming

Pelham at Windham, 9 a.m.; Salem at Oyster River, 8:45 p.m.

