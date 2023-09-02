Saturday, Sept. 2
Boys Cross Country
Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 10 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 10 a.m.
Sunday, Sept. 3
Boys Cross Country
Pinkerton at Nashua North, 10 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
Pinkerton at Nashua North, 10 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 4
Girls Soccer
Peabody at Central Catholic, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Boys Cross Country
Merrimack at Windham, 4 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Merrimack at Windham, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Sanborn at Pelham, 4 p.m.
Golf
Windham at Kingswood, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Essex Agricultural, 3:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Dover, 3:30 p.m.; Pelham at Laconia, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Trinity at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Bedford, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Acton-Boxborough, 4:15 p.m.; Salem at Londonderry, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Greater Lawrence at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.; Pelham at ConVal, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Londonderry at Salem, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Windham, 4 p.m.; Waltham at Lawrence, 4:30 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Whittier, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Peabody at Haverhill, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
Field Hockey
Nashua South at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Salem at Concord, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Exeter, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
Methuen at Central Catholic, 3:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Trinity, 3:30 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Brooks at Austin Prep, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Brooks at Austin Prep, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Pelham at Milford, 5:45 p.m.; Central Catholic at Peabody, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 6:30 p.m.; Nashua North at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Keene, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 7
Golf
Tewksbury at North Andover, 3 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 3:15 p.m.; Salem at Exeter, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Alvirne, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Pinkerton at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Minuteman at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at KIPP Academy, 4:15 p.m.; Haverhill at Tewksbury, 4:30 p.m.; Methuen at North Andover, 4:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 6 p.m.; Salem at Goffstown, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Soccer
KIPP Academy at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Goffstown at Salem, 4 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Whittier, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lawrence, 4:30 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Brooks at Phillips, 4:15 p.m.; Danvers at Andover, 5 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 5:15 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Mystic Valley, 5:15 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8
Field Hockey
Laconia at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Manchester Central at Salem, 4 p.m.; Windham at Keene, 4 p.m.; Bishop Fenwick at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Everett, 4:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Manchester Memorial, 7 p.m.
Football
Roxbury Prep at Whittier, 5 p.m.; Wakefield at Greater Lawrence, 6 p.m.; Spaulding at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Springfield Central, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Lynn English, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Lincoln-Sudbury, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Shrewsbury at Andover, 7 p.m.; Pelham at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.; Alvirne at Pinkerton, 7 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Salem, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Pelham at Kennett, 4 p.m.; Alvirne at Windham, 4 p.m.; Brooks at Phillips Exeter, 5:15 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Kennett at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Brooks at Phillips Exeter, 5 p.m.; Windham at Alvirne, 5:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Hanover, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Notre Dame at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Concord-Carlisle at Lawrence, 4:30 p.m.; Bishop Feehan at Andover, 5 p.m.; Marblehead at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Salem at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Georgetown at Triton, 5:15 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 5:15 p.m.; Laconia at Pelham, 5:45 p.m.; Timberlane at Spaulding, 6:30 p.m.; Exeter at Windham, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Boys Cross Country
North Andover at Newburyport, 9:15 a.m.; Pelham at Oyster River, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Souhegan, 10 a.m.; Brooks at Nobles, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Pelham at Oyster River, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Souhegan, 10 a.m.; Brooks at Nobles, 2:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
Needham at Andover, 11:30 a.m.
Football
Haverhill at Beverly, 11 a.m.; Malden Catholic at Windham, 2 p.m.
Boys Soccer
North Andover at Westford Academy, 2 p.m.; Pinkerton at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Salem, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Waltham at Haverhill, 11:30 a.m.; Natick at Andover, 2 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Andover at Shrewsbury, 11:30 a.m.; Phillips at Dana Hall, 3:15 p.m.
