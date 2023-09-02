23-grad-tab-hav-12.jpg

The girls soccer season begins this week. Here from last fall, Haverhill’s Hannah Allen, left, and North Andover’s Maria Benvenuto race to control the ball during their game in Haverhill.

 TIM JEAN/Staff photo

Saturday, Sept. 2

Boys Cross Country

Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 10 a.m.

Girls Cross Country

Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Boys Cross Country

Pinkerton at Nashua North, 10 a.m.

Girls Cross Country

Pinkerton at Nashua North, 10 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 4

Girls Soccer

Peabody at Central Catholic, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Boys Cross Country

Merrimack at Windham, 4 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Merrimack at Windham, 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

Sanborn at Pelham, 4 p.m.

Golf

Windham at Kingswood, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Essex Agricultural, 3:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Dover, 3:30 p.m.; Pelham at Laconia, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Trinity at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Bedford, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Acton-Boxborough, 4:15 p.m.; Salem at Londonderry, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Greater Lawrence at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.; Pelham at ConVal, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Londonderry at Salem, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Windham, 4 p.m.; Waltham at Lawrence, 4:30 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Whittier, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Peabody at Haverhill, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Field Hockey

Nashua South at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Salem at Concord, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Exeter, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

Methuen at Central Catholic, 3:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Trinity, 3:30 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Brooks at Austin Prep, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Brooks at Austin Prep, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Pelham at Milford, 5:45 p.m.; Central Catholic at Peabody, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 6:30 p.m.; Nashua North at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Golf

Tewksbury at North Andover, 3 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 3:15 p.m.; Salem at Exeter, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Alvirne, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Pinkerton at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Minuteman at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at KIPP Academy, 4:15 p.m.; Haverhill at Tewksbury, 4:30 p.m.; Methuen at North Andover, 4:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 6 p.m.; Salem at Goffstown, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Soccer

KIPP Academy at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Goffstown at Salem, 4 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Whittier, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lawrence, 4:30 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Brooks at Phillips, 4:15 p.m.; Danvers at Andover, 5 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 5:15 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Mystic Valley, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8

Field Hockey

Laconia at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Manchester Central at Salem, 4 p.m.; Windham at Keene, 4 p.m.; Bishop Fenwick at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Everett, 4:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Manchester Memorial, 7 p.m.

Football

Roxbury Prep at Whittier, 5 p.m.; Wakefield at Greater Lawrence, 6 p.m.; Spaulding at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Springfield Central, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Lynn English, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Lincoln-Sudbury, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Shrewsbury at Andover, 7 p.m.; Pelham at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.; Alvirne at Pinkerton, 7 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Salem, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Pelham at Kennett, 4 p.m.; Alvirne at Windham, 4 p.m.; Brooks at Phillips Exeter, 5:15 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Kennett at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Brooks at Phillips Exeter, 5 p.m.; Windham at Alvirne, 5:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Hanover, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Notre Dame at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Concord-Carlisle at Lawrence, 4:30 p.m.; Bishop Feehan at Andover, 5 p.m.; Marblehead at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Salem at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Georgetown at Triton, 5:15 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 5:15 p.m.; Laconia at Pelham, 5:45 p.m.; Timberlane at Spaulding, 6:30 p.m.; Exeter at Windham, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Boys Cross Country

North Andover at Newburyport, 9:15 a.m.; Pelham at Oyster River, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Souhegan, 10 a.m.; Brooks at Nobles, 2:30 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Pelham at Oyster River, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Souhegan, 10 a.m.; Brooks at Nobles, 2:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

Needham at Andover, 11:30 a.m.

Football

Haverhill at Beverly, 11 a.m.; Malden Catholic at Windham, 2 p.m.

Boys Soccer

North Andover at Westford Academy, 2 p.m.; Pinkerton at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Salem, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Waltham at Haverhill, 11:30 a.m.; Natick at Andover, 2 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Andover at Shrewsbury, 11:30 a.m.; Phillips at Dana Hall, 3:15 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you