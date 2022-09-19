Monday, Sept. 19
Field Hockey
Keene at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Salem at Windham, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 5:30 p.m.; Bedford at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
Concord at Pinkerton, 3:30 p.m.; Pelham at Sanborn, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Malden Catholic at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Haverhill, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
North Andover at Masconomet, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Whittier at Pentucket, 4:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 5 p.m.; Saugus at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Methuen at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Keene at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.; Pelham at ConVal, 5:45 p.m.; Shrewsbury at Andover, 6 p.m.; Timberlane at Goffstown, 6:30 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Boys Cross Country
Dover at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 4 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Dover at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Pelham at Bow, 4 p.m.
Golf
Methuen at North Andover, 3 p.m.; Central Catholic at Dracut, 3:15 p.m.; Georgetown at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Goffstown, 3:30 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Bow at Windham, 3:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Timberlane at Nashua South, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Nashoba Regional, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Milford at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Keene, 4:30 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Dracut at Andover, 6 p.m.; Tewksbury at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Andover at Dracut; Nashua South at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Nashoba Regional at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Souhegan, 4 p.m.; Salem at Windham, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
North Reading at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 5:30 p.m.; Salem at Exeter, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Boys Cross Country
North Reading at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Tewksbury, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 4 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
North Reading at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Tewksbury, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Phillips at Lawrence Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Windham, 4 p.m.; Methuen at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Hanover at Pelham, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
Methuen at Lowell, 3 p.m.; Andover at Tewksbury, 3:15 p.m.; Lynnfield at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; John Stark at Pelham, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Brooks at St. Paul's, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Milton Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Brooks at Phillips Exeter, 3 p.m.; Middlesex School at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Phillips at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Portsmouth at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Campbell at Pelham, 5:45 p.m.; Salem at Windham, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Field Hockey
Brooks at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.
Football
Andover at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Nashoba Regional at Whittier, 6 p.m.
Golf
Lowell at North Andover, 3 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 3 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 3:15 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Kingswood, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; Derryfield at Pelham, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Keene at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Salem at Windham, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 4:30 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 4:45 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Lynn Tech at Whittier, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 4:30 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 6 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 5:30 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
Field Hockey
Methuen at Georgetown; Amesbury at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Football
Pentucket at North Reading, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 6 p.m.; Marblehead at North Andover, 6 p.m.; Keene at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Salem, 7 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 7 p.m.; St. John's Prep at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 7 p.m.; Salem at Windham, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Nashoba Regional at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Gloucester, 4:30 p.m.; Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 6:15 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Lawrence at Waltham; Innovation Academy at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; St. Mary's at Whittier, 4 p.m.
Girls Swimming
North Andover at Dracut, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 5 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Masconomet at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Peabody, 5:30 p.m.; Kingswood at Pelham, 5:45 p.m.; Andover at Danvers, 5:45 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Boys Cross Country
Central Catholic at Warwick; Pelham at Manchester Central, 9:30 a.m.; Phillips at Manchester Central, 10:30 a.m.; Brooks at BB&N, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Central Catholic at Warwick; Pelham at Manchester Central, 9:30 a.m.; Phillips at Manchester Central, 10:30 a.m.; Brooks at BB&N, 3:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 11 a.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 11:30 a.m.; Andover at Shrewsbury, 1 p.m.; Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 2 p.m.
Football
Georgetown at KIPP Academy, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at St. John's Shrewsbury, 12 p.m.; Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 2:30 p.m.; Groton at Brooks, 3 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 2 p.m.; Roxbury Latin at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 3 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Wakefield at Pentucket, 10 a.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 12 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 1 p.m.; Haverhill at Peabody, 1 p.m.; Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 2 p.m.; Westford Academy at North Andover, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Londonderry at Pinkerton, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 2:30 p.m.
