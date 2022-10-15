Monday, Oct. 17
Field Hockey
Tewksbury at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Acton-Boxborough at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Lawrence at Waltham; Amesbury at Rockport, 10 a.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Ipswich at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Salem, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Masconomet, 4:15 p.m.; Rockport at Amesbury, 4:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Methuen at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 5 p.m.; Timberlane at Windham, 5:15 p.m.; Whittier at Mystic Valley, 5:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Winnacunnet, 6:30 p.m.; Londonderry at Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Field Hockey
Amesbury at Rockport, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Timberlane at Manchester Central, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Minuteman, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Nashoba Regional, 4 p.m.; Coe-Brown at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Salem at Keene, 4:30 p.m.; Windham at Londonderry, 6 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Manchester Central at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Minuteman at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Londonderry at Windham, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Nashoba Regional at Whittier, 4:30 p.m.; Pelham at Kingswood, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 5:30 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Pentucket at Newburyport, 5:15 p.m.; Ipswich at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Boys Cross Country
Triton at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Whittier, 4 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Triton at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 3:30 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Whittier, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Middlesex School at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.; St. George’s at Brooks, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Phillips at High Mowing School, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Masconomet, 4 p.m.; St. George’s at Brooks, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Triton, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Governor’s Academy at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Bishop Fenwick at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; St. George’s at Brooks, 4 p.m.; Triton at Malden Catholic, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Manchester, 7 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Acton-Boxborough at Andover, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 3:30 p.m.; St. George’s at Brooks, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Mystic Valley, 5 p.m.; Methuen at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 5 p.m.; Nashua South at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 5:15 p.m.; Gilford at Pelham, 5:45 p.m.; Goffstown at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Alvirne, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Keene, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Field Hockey
Triton at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Londonderry at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Concord at Windham, 4 p.m.; Alvirne at Salem, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; KIPP Academy at Whittier, 4:30 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 5:30 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Saugus, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Timberlane at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Windham at Concord, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Hanover, 4 p.m.; KIPP Academy at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 5 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 6 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 5:15 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 5:15 p.m.; Georgetown at North Reading, 5:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Triton, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
Field Hockey
Tewksbury at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Chelmsford, 5:30 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Football
Brooks at Rivers, 12 p.m.; Billerica at North Andover, 6 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 6 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 6:30 p.m.; Dover at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Lynnfield, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Windham at Concord, 7 p.m.; Manchester Central at Pinkerton, 7 p.m.; Pelham at Souhegan, 7 p.m.; Alvirne at Salem, 7 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 7 p.m.; Georgetown at Lynn Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Hanover at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Triton at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Ipswich at Triton, 4 p.m.; Keene at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Salem at Alvirne, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Billerica at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Brooks at Pingree, 4:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 5 p.m.; Lynnfield at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Windham at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Pelham at Hanover, 5:45 p.m.; Timberlane at Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Boys Cross Country
Rivers at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips at Northfield Mt Hermon, 4 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Rivers at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips at Northfield Mt Hermon, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Tewksbury at Triton, 10 a.m.; Brooks at Phillips Exeter, 3:45 p.m.; Phillips at Northfield Mt Hermon, 4 p.m.; Andover at Cohasset, 5:15 p.m.
Football
Whittier at KIPP Academy, 6 p.m.; Phillips at Brunswick, 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Newburyport at Central Catholic, 12 p.m.; Brooks at Belmont Hill, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Northfield Mt Hermon, 3 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Beverly at Methuen, 10 a.m.; Brooks at Dexter Southfield School, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Northfield Mt Hermon, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Phillips at Northfield Mt Hermon, 4 p.m.
