Monday, May 1
Baseball
Pelham at Coe-Brown, 4 p.m.; Trinity at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Salem at Bedford, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Merrimack, 4:30 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 4:30 p.m.; Phillips at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 6 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Pelham at Coe-Brown, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Manchester, 4 p.m.; Malden at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Manchester Central at Salem, 4 p.m.; Wilmington at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Medford at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Merrimack, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Georgetown at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Concord Christian at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Windham, 4 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Merrimack at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Salem at Portsmouth, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Coe-Brown, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Merrimack at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Salem, 4 p.m.; Trinity at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at North Andover, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Central Catholic at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Lowell at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Mystic Valley, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bedford, 4 p.m.; Salem at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Tewksbury at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at Pelham, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Mystic Valley, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Londonderry at Salem, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Phillips at BB&N, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Essex Tech at Whittier, 4 p.m.; O'Bryant at Andover, 5 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Lawrence at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Innovation Academy at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Goffstown at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Salem at Keene, 5:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Dover, 5:15 p.m.; Windham at Farmington, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 2
Baseball
Manchester at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Keene, 5 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
St. Thomas Aquinas at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Alvirne at Windham, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 6 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Salem at Whittier, 4:30 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Tewksbury at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 6 p.m.; Windham at Nashua South, 6 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Softball
Windham at Keene, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Nashoba Regional, 4 p.m.; Salem at Merrimack, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Windham at Hollis-Brookline, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Pembroke at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Windham, 4 p.m.
Track and Field
Bedford at Salem, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Windham at Alvirne, 4 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3
Baseball
Brooks at Groton, 2:30 p.m.; St. Thomas Aquinas at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Concord at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Alvirne at Windham, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Salem, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Keene, 4:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Dracut, 4:30 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 4:30 p.m.; North Andover at Methuen, 6 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Londonderry at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Phillips at New Hampton, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Brooks at Groton, 2:30 p.m.; Phillips at Governor's Academy, 3 p.m.; Lebanon at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Nashoba Regional at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.
Softball
Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 2:45 p.m.; St. Paul's at Brooks, 3 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Campbell at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Concord at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Alvirne, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Salem at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Keene at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 4:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Chelmsford, 4:30 p.m.; North Andover at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Brooks at Groton, 2:30 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 2:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Bedford at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Groton at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Methuen at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Bedford, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4:30 p.m.
Track and Field
North Reading at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 3:15 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Wakefield, 4:15 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Billerica at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 5 p.m.; Windham at Keene, 6 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Salem, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Farmington, 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 4
Baseball
Triton at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Manchester, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Nashoba Regional, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Kennett at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Beverly at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Softball
North Reading at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Mystic Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Amesbury at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
North Reading at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Portsmouth at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Milford at Windham, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 4:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Pinkerton at Portsmouth, 4 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Portsmouth, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Whittier at Collegiate Charter, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, May 5
Baseball
Bow at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech, 4 p.m.; Salem at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Groton, 4:45 p.m.; Windham at Portsmouth, 5 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Bow at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Hanover at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Minuteman at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Tewksbury, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Georgetown at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Pelham at Hopkinton, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Hanover at Windham, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 4:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 7 p.m.
Softball
Newburyport at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Chelmsford at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Bow at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Lowell at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Salem, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Portsmouth at Windham, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Methuen at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Roxbury Latin at Phillips, 3:45 p.m.; Billerica at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Salem, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Haverhill at Billerica, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Wellesley at Andover, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Salem at Exeter, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Manchester Memorial, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Greater Lawrence at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Andover, 5 p.m.; Methuen at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 5 p.m.; Portsmouth at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 6 p.m.; Londonderry at Windham, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 6
Baseball
Londonderry at Pinkerton, 1 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 2 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 3 p.m.; Brooks at Roxbury Latin, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 5 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Algonquin at Pinkerton, 1 p.m.; Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 6:15 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Rivers at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.
Softball
Phillips at Worcester Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Brooks at Roxbury Latin, 3:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Dover at Salem, 10 a.m.; Loomis Chaffee at Phillips, 4:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.