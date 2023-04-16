Monday, April 17
Baseball
Lynn Tech at Whittier, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Souhegan, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Keene, 4 p.m.; Malden Catholic at Windham, 4 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Salem, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Triton at Methuen, 2 p.m.; Laconia at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Haverhill, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Pelham at Laconia, 4 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Windham, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Salem, 4 p.m.
Softball
Melrose at Whittier, 10:30 a.m.; Dracut at North Andover, 11 a.m.; Pelham at Souhegan, 4 p.m.; Keene at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Malden Catholic at Windham, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
North Reading at Newburyport, 11 a.m.; Alvirne at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Hanover at Salem, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Pelham at St. Thomas Aquinas, 4 p.m.; Salem at Hanover, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Alvirne, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
St. John's Prep at Central Catholic, 11:30 a.m.; Windham at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Souhegan, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18
Baseball
Chelmsford at Lawrence, 10 a.m.; Pentucket at Tyngsborough, 12 p.m.; Methuen at Westford Academy, 12 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Salem, 4:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Andover, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Newburyport at North Reading, 10 a.m.; Timberlane at Portsmouth, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Windham at Pembroke, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Melrose, 4 p.m.; Salem at Bishop Guertin, 4 p.m.; St. John's Prep at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Pentucket at Lynnfield, 10 a.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 10 a.m.; Shrewsbury at North Andover, 11 a.m.; Bishop Fenwick at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Andover at Reading, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Weymouth, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bedford, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Methuen at Arlington, 11 a.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Windham at Souhegan, 4 p.m.; Salem at Bedford, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Windham at Souhegan, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Salem, 4 p.m.
Track and Field
Timberlane at Salem, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Windham at Bedford, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Andover at O'Bryant, 5 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Woburn, 5:15 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19
Baseball
Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Cushing Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Londonderry at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Windham, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 4 p.m.; Manchester Central at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Rivers at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Methuen at Boston Latin, 12 p.m.; Essex Tech at Central Catholic, 12 p.m.; Pelham at Milford, 4 p.m.; Windham at Salem, 4 p.m.; Austin Prep at Phillips, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
St. Paul's at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Milford at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Salem at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Rivers at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Pentucket at Lynnfield, 10 a.m.; North Andover at Wakefield, 10 a.m.; St. Paul's at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Brooks at Rivers, 3:30 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Nashua North at Salem, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Manchester Central, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Pentucket at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips at St. Paul's, 3:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Merrimack, 4 p.m.; Rivers at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
St. Paul's at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Brooks at Rivers, 3:30 p.m.; Lebanon at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Merrimack at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Track and Field
St. Paul's at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Pelham at Milford, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Phillips at North Andover, 4:30 p.m.; Dover at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Mascenic at Windham, 6 p.m.; Coe-Brown at Salem, 6 p.m.
Thursday, April 20
Baseball
North Reading at Pentucket, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Lawrence, 10 a.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 11 a.m.; Andover at Lowell, 11 a.m.; B.C. High at North Andover, 12 p.m.; Rockport at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Andover at Shrewsbury, 11 a.m.; Pelham at Plymouth, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 5 p.m.; Woburn at Haverhill, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Newton North at North Andover, 11 a.m.; Windham at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Keene, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Andover at Woburn, 4:30 p.m.; Plymouth at Pelham, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington at Methuen, 5 p.m.
Softball
Tewksbury at Andover, 11 a.m.; Medford at Whittier, 11 a.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Coe-Brown at Windham, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Timberlane at Oyster River, 4 p.m.; Windham at Coe-Brown, 4 p.m.
Track and Field
Salem at Londonderry, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
St. John's Prep at Phillips, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 21
Baseball
Greater Lawrence at Malden, 10 a.m.; Leominster at Methuen, 11 a.m.; Pelham at Hanover, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Nashua North, 4 p.m.; Windham at Dover, 4 p.m.; Essex Tech at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. Paul, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Hollis-Brookline at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Hillsboro-Deering, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Nashua North at Salem, 4 p.m.; Longmeadow at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
St. Mary's at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Salem at Nashua North, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Softball
North Andover at Essex Tech, 10 a.m.; Haverhill at Notre Dame, 12 p.m.; Pelham at Hanover, 4 p.m.; Nashua North at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Dover at Windham, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Triton, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Hanover at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Salem at Keene, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Belmont Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Gilford at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Alvirne, 4 p.m.
Track and Field
MSTCA Invitational at North Andover, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Timberlane at Souhegan, 6 p.m.; John Stark at Windham, 6 p.m.; Salem at Londonderry, 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
Baseball
Pentucket at Bedford, 10 a.m.; Salem at Nashua North, 10 a.m.; Andover at Lincoln-Sudbury, 11 a.m.; Phillips at Worcester Academy, 12 p.m.; Lawrence at Beverly, 12 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua South, 1 p.m.; Brooks at Nobles, 2:30 p.m.; North Andover at Westford Academy, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Phillips at Choate, 1 p.m.; Lexington at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Pentucket at Winchester, 10 a.m.; North Andover at Concord-Carlisle, 12 p.m.; Phillips at Choate, 2 p.m.; Newburyport at Andover, 4:30 p.m.; Brooks at Nobles, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Nobles at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.; North Reading at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Arlington, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Brooks at Nobles, 2:30 p.m.; Deerfield Academy at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Nobles at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.; Phillips at Choate, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Phillips at Choate, 5 p.m.
