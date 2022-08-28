211028-et-cru-GirlsSoccer-13.jpg

Leah Morrier and the Timberlane girls kick off their season on Tuesday. The New Hampshire high school season hits full stride this week.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

MONDAY

Field Hockey

Winnacunnet at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Concord at Windham, 4 p.m.; Nashua North at Salem, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bedford, 5:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Golf

North Andover at Billerica, 3 p.m.; Timberlane at Milford, 3 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 3:15 p.m.; Windham at Oyster River, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Exeter at Windham, 4 p.m.; Dover at Salem, 4 p.m.; Portsmouth at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Alvirne, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Alvirne at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Windham at Exeter, 4 p.m.; Salem at Dover, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Portsmouth, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Field Hockey

Timberlane at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Windham at Manchester Central, 6 p.m.; Salem at Bishop Guertin, 6 p.m.

Golf

Central Catholic at Lowell, 3 p.m.; Tewksbury at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Dover at Salem, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Golf

Windham at Hollis-Brookline, 3 p.m.; Dracut at Andover, 3:15 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 3:15 p.m.; Alvirne at Timberlane, 3:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Nashoba Regional, 3:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua North, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Pinkerton at Concord, 4 p.m.; Salem at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Nashua North, 4 p.m.; Windham at Nashua South, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Nashua North at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Concord at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Windham, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Salem, 4 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Winnacunnet at Timberlane, 5:45 p.m.

FRIDAY

Field Hockey

Timberlane at Exeter, 10 a.m.; Dover at Salem, 4 p.m.

Football

Manchester Memorial at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Manchester Central, 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Exeter at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Portsmouth at Windham, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Field Hockey

Windham at Bishop Guertin, 11 a.m.

Football

Pinkerton at Windham, 2 p.m.

