MONDAY
Field Hockey
Winnacunnet at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Concord at Windham, 4 p.m.; Nashua North at Salem, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bedford, 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Golf
North Andover at Billerica, 3 p.m.; Timberlane at Milford, 3 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 3:15 p.m.; Windham at Oyster River, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Exeter at Windham, 4 p.m.; Dover at Salem, 4 p.m.; Portsmouth at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Alvirne, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Alvirne at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Windham at Exeter, 4 p.m.; Salem at Dover, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Portsmouth, 4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Field Hockey
Timberlane at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Windham at Manchester Central, 6 p.m.; Salem at Bishop Guertin, 6 p.m.
Golf
Central Catholic at Lowell, 3 p.m.; Tewksbury at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Dover at Salem, 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Golf
Windham at Hollis-Brookline, 3 p.m.; Dracut at Andover, 3:15 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 3:15 p.m.; Alvirne at Timberlane, 3:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Nashoba Regional, 3:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua North, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Pinkerton at Concord, 4 p.m.; Salem at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Nashua North, 4 p.m.; Windham at Nashua South, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Nashua North at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Concord at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Windham, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Salem, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Winnacunnet at Timberlane, 5:45 p.m.
FRIDAY
Field Hockey
Timberlane at Exeter, 10 a.m.; Dover at Salem, 4 p.m.
Football
Manchester Memorial at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Manchester Central, 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Exeter at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Portsmouth at Windham, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Field Hockey
Windham at Bishop Guertin, 11 a.m.
Football
Pinkerton at Windham, 2 p.m.
