Monday, April 24
Baseball
Pelham at Plymouth, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Windham, 4 p.m.; Lowell at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Andover, 4:30 p.m.; Phillips at Governor’s Academy, 5 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 6 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Methuen at Woburn; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Merrimack at Salem, 10 a.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 10 a.m.; North Reading at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Windham at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Pembroke, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Arlington, 5 p.m.; Andover at Portsmouth, 5:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Methuen at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Pelham at Plymouth, 4 p.m.; Windham at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Saugus, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Masconomet, 4:30 p.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Billerica at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Methuen at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Andover at Billerica, 5 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Dracut at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Lawrence at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.; Woburn at Greater Lawrence, 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25
Baseball
Bishop Guertin at Salem, 10 a.m.; ConVal at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Winnacunnet at Windham, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Oyster River, 4:30 p.m.; North Andover at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Windham at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Methuen at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 6 p.m.; Dracut at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Salem at Bishop Guertin, 10 a.m.; ConVal at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; KIPP Academy at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Andover at Newton South, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Collegiate Charter at Whittier, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26
Baseball
Brooks at St Marks, 3 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Goffstown at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Lowell Catholic, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at North Andover, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Phillips at Holderness, 3:45 p.m.; Windham at Nashua South, 4 p.m.; Essex Tech at Whittier, 4 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Exeter at Salem, 10 a.m.; Brooks at St Marks, 3 p.m.; Haverhill at Triton, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Northfield Mt Hermon, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Essex Tech, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Malden Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
St Marks at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Goffstown, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Concord-Carlisle, 4 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Salem at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Windham, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Dracut, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Brooks at St Marks, 3 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 3:30 p.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 3:45 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 4:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Tewksbury at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; St Marks at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Deerfield Academy, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Lynnfield, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame at Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Austin Prep at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Austin Prep at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Andover at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Lowell at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.
Thursday, April 27
Baseball
North Andover at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
North Andover at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Hanover at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Oyster River at Windham, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Billerica at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
North Andover at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Nashoba Regional at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Marblehead at Whittier, 4:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Boys Tennis
North Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
North Andover at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Track and Field
Greater Lawrence at Whittier, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Whittier at Lynn Classical, 4:30 p.m.; North Andover at Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Dracut, 5 p.m.
Friday, April 28
Baseball
Goffstown at Pinkerton, 11 a.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Manchester Central, 4 p.m.; Salem at Windham, 4 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 4:15 p.m.; Winchendon at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Souhegan at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; ConVal at Windham, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Mystic Valley, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Pinkerton at Nashua South, 10 a.m.; Dexter Southfield School at Phillips, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 4 p.m.; Mystic Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Souhegan at Salem, 4 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 4:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 4:30 p.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 6 p.m.
Softball
Pinkerton at Goffstown, 11 a.m.; Windham at Salem, 4 p.m.; Manchester Central at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Phillips at Groton, 4:30 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
North Reading at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
KIPP Academy at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 5 p.m.
Saturday, April 29
Baseball
Phillips at Winchendon, 3 p.m.; St. George's at Brooks, 3 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Deerfield Academy at Phillips, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Phillips at Brewster, 2:30 p.m.; St. George's at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Central Catholic at Wayland, 5 p.m.
Softball
Phillips at Austin Prep, 2:30 p.m.; Brooks at Governor's Academy, 2:30 p.m.; Lexington at Andover, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Austin Prep, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
St. George's at Brooks, 3 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 3 p.m.; Brooks at St. George's, 3 p.m.
Track and Field
Pelham at Coe-Brown, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Braintree, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Phillips at Northfield Mt Hermon, 2:30 p.m.
