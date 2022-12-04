220226-et-tje-nh-wrestling-champs-01.jpg

David Jacques, top, and the Salem High wrestling team open their season on Wednesday night with a dual at Londonderry. Believe it or not, the winter sports season is about to hit full stride.

 TIM JEAN/Staff photo

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Boys Swimming

Andover at Haverhill, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Boys Basketball

Holderness at Phillips, 3 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Worcester Academy at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Thayer Academy at Phillips, 4 p.m.; Middlesex School at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Brooks at BB&N, 3:15 p.m.; Phillips at Winchendon, 3:45 p.m.

Boys Skiing

Phillips at Dublin, 2:45 p.m.

Girls Skiing

Phillips at Dublin, 2 p.m.

Wrestling

St. Paul's at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Brooks at Landmark, 4 p.m.; Salem at Londonderry, 6 p.m.; Pelham at ConVal, 6 p.m.; Concord at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Windham at Keene, 6 p.m.; Exeter at Timberlane, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 8

Girls Basketball

Lynn Tech at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9

Boys Basketball

Fellowship Christian at Lynn Tech, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 5:15 p.m.; Nashua South at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Shawsheen Valley at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Brewster at Phillips, 6 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Dexter Southfield School at Phillips, 4 p.m.; Rivers at Brooks, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Boys Basketball

Brooks at St. George's, 4 p.m.

Girls Basketball

St. George's at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.; Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 6 p.m.; Andover at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Central Catholic at Malden Catholic, 4:20 p.m.; Brooks at St Marks, 4:30 p.m.; Phillips at New Hampton, 6 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Haverhill at Longmeadow, 12 p.m.; Tilton at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Northfield Mt Hermon, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Governor's Academy at Phillips, 2 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Governor's Academy at Phillips, 2 p.m.

Swimming

Salem at Bishop Guertin, 1:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Timberlane at Framingham; Pinkerton at Salem, 9:30 a.m.; Haverhill at Westford Academy, 10 a.m.; Whittier at Gloucester, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Alvirne, 10 a.m.; Greater Lawrence at Methuen, 10 a.m.; Lawrence at Reading, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Avon Old Farms, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11

Boys Basketball

Phillips at Millbrook, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Methuen at Andover, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Greater Lawrence at Danvers, 12 p.m.

Indoor Track

Central Catholic at Andover, 1 p.m.

Swimming

Salem at Oyster River, 9 a.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you