Tuesday, Dec. 6
Boys Swimming
Andover at Haverhill, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Boys Basketball
Holderness at Phillips, 3 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Worcester Academy at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Thayer Academy at Phillips, 4 p.m.; Middlesex School at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Brooks at BB&N, 3:15 p.m.; Phillips at Winchendon, 3:45 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Phillips at Dublin, 2:45 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Phillips at Dublin, 2 p.m.
Wrestling
St. Paul's at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Brooks at Landmark, 4 p.m.; Salem at Londonderry, 6 p.m.; Pelham at ConVal, 6 p.m.; Concord at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Windham at Keene, 6 p.m.; Exeter at Timberlane, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Girls Basketball
Lynn Tech at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
Boys Basketball
Fellowship Christian at Lynn Tech, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 5:15 p.m.; Nashua South at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Shawsheen Valley at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Brewster at Phillips, 6 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Dexter Southfield School at Phillips, 4 p.m.; Rivers at Brooks, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Boys Basketball
Brooks at St. George's, 4 p.m.
Girls Basketball
St. George's at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.; Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 6 p.m.; Andover at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Central Catholic at Malden Catholic, 4:20 p.m.; Brooks at St Marks, 4:30 p.m.; Phillips at New Hampton, 6 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Haverhill at Longmeadow, 12 p.m.; Tilton at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Northfield Mt Hermon, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Governor's Academy at Phillips, 2 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Governor's Academy at Phillips, 2 p.m.
Swimming
Salem at Bishop Guertin, 1:45 p.m.
Wrestling
Timberlane at Framingham; Pinkerton at Salem, 9:30 a.m.; Haverhill at Westford Academy, 10 a.m.; Whittier at Gloucester, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Alvirne, 10 a.m.; Greater Lawrence at Methuen, 10 a.m.; Lawrence at Reading, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Avon Old Farms, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Boys Basketball
Phillips at Millbrook, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Methuen at Andover, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Greater Lawrence at Danvers, 12 p.m.
Indoor Track
Central Catholic at Andover, 1 p.m.
Swimming
Salem at Oyster River, 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.