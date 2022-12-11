Tuesday, Dec. 13
Boys Basketball
Innovation Charter at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.; Windham at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Northeast Metro, 5:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Salem at Winnacunnet, 6:30 p.m.; Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Cambridge, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Fellowship Christian at Innovation Charter, 4 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Spaulding at Windham, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Groton at Phillips, 5:15 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Pinkerton at Bishop Brady, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Boys Basketball
Brooks at Groton, 3 p.m.; Essex Tech at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Suffield Academy, 4 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Groton at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips at St. George's, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Fitchburg, 6 p.m.; Timberlane at Sanborn, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Salem at Londonderry, 3 p.m.; North Andover at Lincoln-Sudbury, 4 p.m.; St Sebastian at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Trinity, 4:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 5 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 5:10 p.m.; Concord at Windham, 7:20 p.m.; Timberlane at Alvirne, 7:50 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Brooks at Berwick, 4:15 p.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 5 p.m.; Acton-Boxborough at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Shrewsbury at Andover, 7:10 p.m.
Indoor Track
Greater Lawrence at Nashoba Valley, 4 p.m.
Skiing
Phillips at Proctor Academy, 2:45 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Shawsheen Valley at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Phillips at Wilbraham, 4:15 p.m.; Lynn Tech at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Windham at Bedford, 6 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 6 p.m.; St. John's Prep at Whittier, 6 p.m.; Salem at Nashua North, 6 p.m.; Kingswood at Pelham, 6 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Tewksbury at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Keene at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Londonderry, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Girls Basketball
Central Catholic at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Pelham at Londonderry, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Amesbury at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Waltham at Andover, 7:10 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Phillips at Lawrenceville, 9:30 a.m.; Phillips at Taft, 2:45 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Timberlane at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16
Boys Basketball
Ipswich at Whittier, 5:30 p.m.; KIPP Academy at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Phillips at Newman School, 6 p.m.; Dover at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Pelham at Coe-Brown, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Alvirne, 6:30 p.m.; Exeter at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at North Reading, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Tewksbury at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Brooks at Loomis Chaffee, 2 p.m.; Phillips at Portsmouth Abbey, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Essex Tech, 5:15 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.; Alvirne at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Haverhill at Acton-Boxborough, 6 p.m.; Salem at Dover, 6:30 p.m.; Coe-Brown at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; North Reading at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.; Bishop Brady at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Chelmsford, 7 p.m.; Phillips at Groton, 7 p.m.; Windham at Exeter, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Salem at Keene, 6 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Pingree at Brooks, 9 a.m.; Phillips at Salisbury School, 3 p.m.; Central Catholic at Notre Dame Catholic, 6:45 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Phillips at Hotchkiss, 9:30 a.m.; Brooks at Dexter Southfield School, 12 p.m.; Phillips at Taft, 2:30 p.m.
Indoor Track
Windham at Pelham, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 4:30 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Salem, 7 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Bishop Guertin at Salem, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Girls Basketball
Phillips at Groton, 9 a.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Tewksbury at Methuen
Boys Ice Hockey
Andover at Shrewsbury; Phillips at Milton Academy, 9 a.m.; Windham at Bedford, 2 p.m.; Dracut at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Salem at Nashua South-Pelham, 6 p.m.; Somersworth at Timberlane, 6:20 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Minuteman, 6:20 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 7 p.m.; Phillips at Deerfield Academy, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Acton-Boxborough, 8 p.m.; Nashua North at Pinkerton, 8:10 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Brooks at Dexter Southfield School, 2 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 3 p.m.; Pinkerton at Manchester Central, 4:10 p.m.; Methuen at Westford Academy, 6 p.m.
Indoor Track
Andover at Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 9:30 a.m.; Pelham at Phillips Exeter, 1 p.m.; Pinkerton at Londonderry, 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Haverhill at Wayland, 8 a.m.; Central Catholic at Wilmington, 8 a.m.; Phillips at Tabor Academy, 9 a.m.; Whittier at Wilmington, 9 a.m.; Andover at Londonderry, 9 a.m.; Pelham at Tyngsborough, 9 a.m.; Methuen at Wakefield, 9 a.m.; North Andover at Wilmington, 9 a.m.; Lawrence at Tyngsborough, 9 a.m.; Pinkerton at Hollis-Brookline, 9 a.m.; Greater Lawrence at Wakefield, 10 a.m.; Brooks at Tabor Academy, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Indoor Track
Pentucket at Newburyport, 10 a.m.; Timberlane at White Mountains, 12 p.m.
Swimming
Pelham at Windham, 9 a.m.; Salem at Oyster River, 8:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.