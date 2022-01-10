Monday, Jan. 10

Boys Basketball

Lawrence at East Boston, 5:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Dover, 6:30 p.m.; Keene at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Nashua South, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Manchester Memorial, 6:30 p.m.; Whittier at Peabody, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Tri-County at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Hollis-Brookline, 6 p.m.; Nashua South at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Keene, 7 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Windham at Goffstown, 6 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Windham at Nashua North, 3 p.m.; Brooks at Phillips Exeter, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Phillips at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Skiing

North Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Boys Basketball

Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 1 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 6:45 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Nashoba Regional at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Skiing

North Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Nashua South-Pelham at Timberlane, 6 p.m.

 

